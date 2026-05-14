Report: Jordan Kyrou Remains Available For Trade; Blues Looking For 'King's Ransom'
Jordan Kyrou is back in the trade rumor mill, as a new report by TSN’s Bruce Garrioch says the St. Louis Blues are looking for a “king’s ransom” in exchange for Kyrou.
Rumors involving St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou continue to circulate, and the newest report from TSN’s Bruce Garrioch pours more fuel on the fire.
Kyrou has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to last season, when reports surfaced that the Seattle Kraken were looking to acquire the 28-year-old. Nothing went through, but when the 2025-26 season started, Kyrou did not hit the ground running, struggled to produce offensively.
The metrics say Kyrou’s defensive game improved and that he was likely a bit unlucky offensively, but ultimately, the Blues pay him to produce offense, and 18 goals and 46 points in 72 games won’t cut it.
Because of his poor production, Kyrou saw his ice time dip, averaging just 15:44 of ice time, the lowest total since 2020-21.
With all that, rumors at the deadline were hot, but once again, Kyrou remained in St. Louis. Now heading into the off-season, the rumor mill for Kyrou has started once again, and teams appear to be interested.
But as before, if a team wants to land Kyrou, they have to pay a king’s ransom. According to Garrioch, the Blues are looking for a high-end player, a top prospect, and a first-round pick.
Kyrou finished the third year of an eight-year, $8.125-million contract. With the salary cap rising, the dollar amount will become more affordable, and teams will feel more comfortable paying that price. When his contract ends, he’d be 33 years old, still not far past his prime.
With all those factors, it’s understandable why the Blues have placed such a high asking price on Kyrou, but after a down season and some loss of trust from coach Jim Montgomery, most teams will be very hesitant to pay that asking price.
In the past, Kyrou has been linked to the Kraken, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Detroit Red Wings.
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