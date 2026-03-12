Paralympics 2026: How Para Hockey Differs From Olympic Standup Hockey

Since Para ice hockey's debut at the 1994 Paralympics in Lillehammer, it has steadily gained popularity.
The fast pace and physicality are among the reasons Para hockey is one of the main attractions of the Paralympic Winter Games.
While Para ice hockey (formerly called sledge hockey) largely follows the rules of the International Ice Hockey Federation, there are certain modifications to accommodate these athletes with physical disabilities affecting their lower bodies.
The 2026 Paralympic tournament nears the medal rounds, with the United States and Czechia facing off at 9:35 a.m. EDT on Friday, and Canada taking on China at 2:05 p.m. EDT for a spot in Sunday's gold medal game.
Let's look into some of the most unique rules and regulations about Para ice hockey.
Para hockey plays at 5-on-5 at full strength just like standup hockey.
That said, period lengths for Para hockey are slightly different, with three 15-minute periods compared to standup hockey's three 20-minute periods.
During the Olympics and IIHF competition, teams play 3-on-3 hockey in overtime.
At the Paralympics, teams play at 4-on-4.
The first overtime period at the 2026 Paralympics came on March 12 in a classification game between Germany and Slovakia. The Germans killed off a penalty that carried over from the third period, and Felix Schrader scored his fourth goal of the game to give the team its first Para hockey win at the Paralympics in 20 years.
Teams at this year's Paralympics generally have a 17-person roster, including 15 skaters and two goalies.
However, while the Olympics have a men's competition and a women's competition, the Paralympic tournament is open gender. That said, it's rare for a woman to play in the tournament, so there are plans to have a women's competition at the 2030 Paralympics.
Japan has 18 players, including Akari Fukunishi, the fourth woman ever to play hockey at the Paralympics. And Czechia and Slovakia have 16 athletes listed, including Slovakia reserve player Michaela Hozakova, who would be the fifth woman all-time to play if she suits up in their final game on Saturday.
Beyond the Paralympics, standard tournaments have an even smaller roster, with a maximum of 15 players (13 skaters and two goalies). That said, if a team includes one or more women on the roster, it can include a maximum of 14 skaters and two goalies.
Instead of skates, Para ice hockey competitors use double-blade sledges. The sledge has space underneath so players can stickhandle the puck underneath.
The frame of the sledge can be made of steel, aluminum, titanium and magnesium, and it has a minimum length of 80 cm. For safety, players are securely strapped into their sledges by their hips, knees, ankles and feet.
Para ice hockey players have one stick in each hand that's roughly one-third of the length of a standup hockey stick.
At one end of each stick, the curved blade allows for shooting and puckhandling. The butt end contains a pick with teeth to allow players to propel themselves forward and make turns while on the ice. The pick end of the sticks is not sharply pointed and doesn't cause damage to the ice.
Para ice hockey players can't hop over the boards to make a line change, so the benches have been adapted to make line changes and viewing the action from the bench far easier.
With all the players seated in their sledges, the bench areas are replaced with a solid sheet of ice level with the playing surface. This smooth design, which also applies to the penalty boxes, allows skaters to seamlessly get on and off the ice barrier-free.
For a full view from the bench, the traditional white boards covering the benches are replaced with clear plexiglass to ensure full accessibility.
Nick De Cicco is an intern with The Hockey News.
