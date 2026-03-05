Paralympics 2026: Full Para Hockey Roster List

After a thrilling Olympics, the Para hockey tournament gets started at the 2026 Paralympics in Milan on Saturday, March 7.
Eight teams will compete at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena from March 7 to 15 in pursuit of a medal.
China, Germany, Italy and the United States are in Group A. Canada, Czechia, Japan and Slovakia are in Group B.
The United States head into the Paralympics searching for their fifth straight gold medal in Para hockey, dating back to 2010 in Vancouver. They also won in Salt Lake City in 2002. With USA's men's and women's teams winning gold in Olympic hockey, the Para hockey squad could complete the ultimate sweep in Milan.
Canada, meanwhile, have earned silver in the last two Paralympics.
The Para hockey tournament is open gender.
Two women are listed on rosters this year: defender Akari Fukunishi of Japan and Michaela Hozakova of Slovakia. That said, Slovakia's national Paralympic committee has yet to confirm Hozakova's presence.
Fukunishi is confirmed to be on Team Japan as the fourth woman to compete in the Para hockey tournament at the Olympics. The first three are Norway's Britt Mjaasund Oeyen (1994, silver medal), Norway's Lena Schroeder (2018) and China's Yu Jing (2022, bronze medal).
Here are the rosters for each club, according to paralympic.org. Each athlete's participation requires confirmation by their respective national Paralympic committee.
2022 Paralympics result: Gold medal
2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Gold medal
#4. Brody Roybal
#7. Kayden Beasley
#9. Travis Dodson
#10. Brett Bolton
#16. Declan Farmer (MVP and top scorer of 2025 Worlds, with 21 points)
#18. Evan Nichols
#19. Malik Jones
#24. Joshua Misiewicz
#37. David Eustace
#88. Kevin McKee
#8. Jack Wallace (Best defender of 2025 Worlds)
#11. Landon Uthke
#22. Noah Grove
#23. Liam Cunningham
#27. Josh Pauls
#29. Griffin Lamarre
#32. Jen Lee
2022 Paralympics result: Silver medal
2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Silver medal
#4. James Dunn
#7. Zach Lavin
#8. Tyler McGregor (Best forward of 2025 Worlds)
#11. Adam Dixon
#12. Greg Westlake
#13. Vincent Boily
#19. Dominic Cozzolino (Canada's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with 15 points)
#23. Liam Hickey
#26. Anton Jacobs-Webb
#29. Micah Kovacevich
#5. Tyrone Henry
#17. Shawn Burnett
#61. Rob Armstrong
#92. Auren Halbert
#98. Mathieu Lelievre
#30. Corbin Watson
#54. Adam Kingsmill
2022 Paralympics result: Bronze medal
2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Fourth
#8. Zhidong Wang
#15. Xiaodong Song
#17. Yifeng Shen (China's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with 10 points)
#23. Yutao Cui
#28. Jintao Tian
#30. Dianpeng Qiu
#32. Hongguan Li
#33. Hongyu Chen
#39. Wenxu Liu
#3. Zhi Lyu
#12. Hang Che
#18. Jujiang Wang
#19. Zheng Zhang
#24. Zhanfu Zhu
#37. Haoran He
1. Wei Wang
20. Yanzhao Ji
2022 Paralympics result: Sixth
2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Bronze medal
#12. Martin Zizlavsky (Czechia's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with eight points)
#17. Theodor Patek
#19. Alex Ohar
#33. Vaclav Hecko
#47. David Ondrak
#55. Filip Vesely
#74. Michal Geier
#82. Zdenek Habl
#2. Petr Bocek
#15. Radek Zelinka
#27. David Vrubel
#29. Pavel Kubes
#67. Pavel Dolezal
#80. Lukas Kapko
#1. Martin Kudela
#92. Patrik Sedlacek (Best goaltender of 2025 Worlds)
2022 Paralympics result: Did not participate
2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Fifth
#3. Bas Disveld
#7. Leopold Reimann
#8. Frank Rennhack
#12. Christian Jaster
#14. Jano Bussmann
#27. Marcel Nicolas Malchin
#43. Bernhard Hering
#77. Joerg Wedde
#97. Felix Schrader (Germany's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with six points)
#6. Hugo Raedler
#21. Steven Betz
#33. Ingo Kuhli-Lauenstein
#44. Jan Malte Brelage
#55. Sven Stumpe
#83. Christian Pilz
#22. Simon Kunst
#47. Veit Muehlhans
2022 Paralympics result: Fifth
2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: First in Pool B
#4. Matteo Remotti Marnini
#8. Roberto Radice
#9. Sandro Kalegaris
#10. Stephan Kafmann
#11. Nils Larch
#25. Francesco Torella
#27. Alessandro Andreoni
#62. Christoph Depaoli
#2. Alex Enderle
#3. Gianluigi Rosa
#6. Gian Luca Cavaliere
#15. Nikko Landeros (Best defender and top scorer of 2025 Worlds, Pool B, with 30 points)
#18. Andrea Macri
#26. Eusebiu Antochi
#74. Gabriele Araudo
#1. Santino Stillitano
#82. Julian Kasslatter
2022 Paralympics result: Did not participate
2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Second in Pool B
#1. Mikio Kaneko
#5. Kazuyoshi Niitsu
#10. Itsuki Ito (Best forward and Japan's leading scorer of 2025 Worlds, Pool B, with 26 points)
#13. Mamoru Yoshikawa
#17. Amu Morisaki
#23. Shosei Ukai
#25. Eiji Misawa
#58. Shunsuke Nakamura
#95. Yusei Kawahara
#96. Masaharu Kumagai
#3. Akari Fukunishi
#7. Masahiro Matsushita
#8. Yudai Ishikawa
#11. Norihiko Nasu
#24. Satoru Sudo
#40. Yoshihiro Shioya
#19. Wataru Horie
#38. Manabu Okabe
2022 Paralympics result: Eliminated after preliminary round
2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Sixth
#5. Michaela Hozakova
#7. Miroslav Stasak
#11. Marian Ligda
#15. Jozef Garbiar
#25. Martin Joppa (Slovakia's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with five points)
#44. Robert Turic
#45. Milos Vecerek
#98. David Korman
#4. Jan Puchein
#30. Erik Fojtik
#30. Richard Varga
#33. Michal Hlinka
#66. Slavomir Ferencik
#85. Miroslav Kardos
#18. Eduard Lepacek
#21. Miroslav Pastucha
