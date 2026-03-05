Logo
The Hockey News
Paralympics 2026: Full Para Hockey Roster List cover image

Paralympics 2026: Full Para Hockey Roster List

Jonathan Tovell
2h
JonathanTovell@TheHN

Para hockey runs from March 7 to 15 at the 2026 Paralympics in Milan, where the United States will look to win their fifth straight gold medal.

After a thrilling Olympics, the Para hockey tournament gets started at the 2026 Paralympics in Milan on Saturday, March 7.

Eight teams will compete at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena from March 7 to 15 in pursuit of a medal.

China, Germany, Italy and the United States are in Group A. Canada, Czechia, Japan and Slovakia are in Group B.

The United States head into the Paralympics searching for their fifth straight gold medal in Para hockey, dating back to 2010 in Vancouver. They also won in Salt Lake City in 2002. With USA's men's and women's teams winning gold in Olympic hockey, the Para hockey squad could complete the ultimate sweep in Milan.

Canada, meanwhile, have earned silver in the last two Paralympics.

The Para hockey tournament is open gender.

Two women are listed on rosters this year: defender Akari Fukunishi of Japan and Michaela Hozakova of Slovakia. That said, Slovakia's national Paralympic committee has yet to confirm Hozakova's presence.

Fukunishi is confirmed to be on Team Japan as the fourth woman to compete in the Para hockey tournament at the Olympics. The first three are Norway's Britt Mjaasund Oeyen (1994, silver medal), Norway's Lena Schroeder (2018) and China's Yu Jing (2022, bronze medal).

Here are the rosters for each club, according to paralympic.org. Each athlete's participation requires confirmation by their respective national Paralympic committee.

Declan Farmer won gold in Para hockey with Team USA at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Paralympics. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)Declan Farmer won gold in Para hockey with Team USA at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Paralympics. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Team USA

2022 Paralympics result: Gold medal

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Gold medal

Forwards

#4. Brody Roybal

#7. Kayden Beasley

#9. Travis Dodson

#10. Brett Bolton

#16. Declan Farmer (MVP and top scorer of 2025 Worlds, with 21 points)

#18. Evan Nichols

#19. Malik Jones

#24. Joshua Misiewicz

#37. David Eustace

#88. Kevin McKee

Defenders

#8. Jack Wallace (Best defender of 2025 Worlds)

#11. Landon Uthke

#22. Noah Grove

#23. Liam Cunningham

#27. Josh Pauls

Goaltenders

#29. Griffin Lamarre

#32. Jen Lee

Team Canada

2022 Paralympics result: Silver medal

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Silver medal

Forwards

#4. James Dunn

#7. Zach Lavin

#8. Tyler McGregor (Best forward of 2025 Worlds)

#11. Adam Dixon

#12. Greg Westlake

#13. Vincent Boily

#19. Dominic Cozzolino (Canada's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with 15 points)

#23. Liam Hickey

#26. Anton Jacobs-Webb

#29. Micah Kovacevich

Defenders

#5. Tyrone Henry

#17. Shawn Burnett

#61. Rob Armstrong

#92. Auren Halbert

#98. Mathieu Lelievre

Goaltenders

#30. Corbin Watson

#54. Adam Kingsmill

Team China

2022 Paralympics result: Bronze medal

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Fourth

Forwards

#8. Zhidong Wang

#15. Xiaodong Song

#17. Yifeng Shen (China's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with 10 points)

#23. Yutao Cui

#28. Jintao Tian

#30. Dianpeng Qiu

#32. Hongguan Li

#33. Hongyu Chen

#39. Wenxu Liu

Defenders

#3. Zhi Lyu

#12. Hang Che

#18. Jujiang Wang

#19. Zheng Zhang

#24. Zhanfu Zhu

#37. Haoran He

Goaltenders

1. Wei Wang

20. Yanzhao Ji

Team Czechia

2022 Paralympics result: Sixth

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Bronze medal

Forwards

#12. Martin Zizlavsky (Czechia's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with eight points)

#17. Theodor Patek

#19. Alex Ohar

#33. Vaclav Hecko

#47. David Ondrak

#55. Filip Vesely

#74. Michal Geier

#82. Zdenek Habl

Defenders

#2. Petr Bocek

#15. Radek Zelinka

#27. David Vrubel

#29. Pavel Kubes

#67. Pavel Dolezal

#80. Lukas Kapko

Goaltenders

#1. Martin Kudela

#92. Patrik Sedlacek (Best goaltender of 2025 Worlds)

Team Germany

2022 Paralympics result: Did not participate

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Fifth

Forwards

#3. Bas Disveld

#7. Leopold Reimann

#8. Frank Rennhack

#12. Christian Jaster

#14. Jano Bussmann

#27. Marcel Nicolas Malchin

#43. Bernhard Hering

#77. Joerg Wedde

#97. Felix Schrader (Germany's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with six points)

Defenders

#6. Hugo Raedler

#21. Steven Betz

#33. Ingo Kuhli-Lauenstein

#44. Jan Malte Brelage

#55. Sven Stumpe

#83. Christian Pilz

Goaltenders

#22. Simon Kunst

#47. Veit Muehlhans

Team Italy

2022 Paralympics result: Fifth

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: First in Pool B

Forwards

#4. Matteo Remotti Marnini

#8. Roberto Radice

#9. Sandro Kalegaris

#10. Stephan Kafmann

#11. Nils Larch

#25. Francesco Torella

#27. Alessandro Andreoni

#62. Christoph Depaoli

Defenders

#2. Alex Enderle

#3. Gianluigi Rosa

#6. Gian Luca Cavaliere

#15. Nikko Landeros (Best defender and top scorer of 2025 Worlds, Pool B, with 30 points)

#18. Andrea Macri

#26. Eusebiu Antochi

#74. Gabriele Araudo

Goaltenders

#1. Santino Stillitano

#82. Julian Kasslatter

Team Japan

2022 Paralympics result: Did not participate

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Second in Pool B

Forwards

#1. Mikio Kaneko

#5. Kazuyoshi Niitsu

#10. Itsuki Ito (Best forward and Japan's leading scorer of 2025 Worlds, Pool B, with 26 points)

#13. Mamoru Yoshikawa

#17. Amu Morisaki

#23. Shosei Ukai

#25. Eiji Misawa

#58. Shunsuke Nakamura

#95. Yusei Kawahara

#96. Masaharu Kumagai

Defenders

#3. Akari Fukunishi

#7. Masahiro Matsushita

#8. Yudai Ishikawa

#11. Norihiko Nasu

#24. Satoru Sudo

#40. Yoshihiro Shioya

Goaltenders

#19. Wataru Horie

#38. Manabu Okabe

Women's para ice hockey will not be contested at the 2026 Paralympics, although a men's tournament will take place. The women's para ice hockey community however, has their sights set squarely on the 2030 Paralympic Games.
Team Slovakia

2022 Paralympics result: Eliminated after preliminary round

2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship result: Sixth

Forwards

#5. Michaela Hozakova

#7. Miroslav Stasak

#11. Marian Ligda

#15. Jozef Garbiar

#25. Martin Joppa (Slovakia's leading scorer at 2025 Worlds, with five points)

#44. Robert Turic

#45. Milos Vecerek

#98. David Korman

Defenders

#4. Jan Puchein

#30. Erik Fojtik

#30. Richard Varga

#33. Michal Hlinka

#66. Slavomir Ferencik

#85. Miroslav Kardos

Goaltenders

#18. Eduard Lepacek

#21. Miroslav Pastucha

