Penguins' Bryan Rust Suspended Three Games For Hitting Canucks' Brock Boeser

"During a net-front scramble at the Penguins' goal, Boeser looks to collect the puck as Rust skates in from the slot," the player safety department said in a video. "As Boeser finds the puck and attempts to play it toward the net, Rust loads up and delivers a high, hard check that misses Boeser's core, picking his head and making it the main point of contact on a check where such head contact was avoidable."