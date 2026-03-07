Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Suspended Five Games For Slashing Sabres' Dahlin

"This is slashing. This is not the case of an off-balance player bringing his stick down without control, a result of a player whose movements were directly influenced by the opposing player, nor is it a case of a careless player accidentally making contact with an opponent."
Malkin was also handed a two-minute minor for cross-checking and a five-minute major for slashing, which was served by right winger Justin Brazeau. Dahlin also served two minutes in the penalty box for cross-checking.
"This is an intentional stick swing that strikes an opponent at a dangerous height and that is delivered with requisite force for supplemental discipline," the video said.
Malkin's history of supplemental discipline was detailed, with five fines and two suspensions, most of which were for "stick-related fouls."
His latest instance was back in November, when he received a $5,000 fine for slashing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley.
Malkin's suspension will be lifted after just over a week. He will be eligible to feature for the Penguins beginning March 16 when they visit the Colorado Avalanche.
