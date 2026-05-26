Philadelphia Flyers Look At Risk Of Taking A Step Back In 2026-27

Goaltending can be unpredictable and volatile, however, and the Flyers don't have a capable backup right now. The Flyers would need Vladar to be equally as strong, if not stronger, than he was this season to ensure the team has the best chance possible to take a step forward next season. If he regresses, and Briere doesn't bring in an effective backup, the rest of the team doesn't look effective enough yet to pick up the slack.