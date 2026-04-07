Philadelphia Flyers' Matvei Michkov Fined For Embellishment

Matvei Michkov is fined $2,000 for his second citation of embellishment this season. Here's what happened and how the embellishment citations work.
The NHL fined Matvei Michkov $2,000 for his second case of embellishment this season.
The Philadelphia Flyers right winger received a minor penalty for embellishment during the second period of his game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 24.
After Michkov checked Columbus defenseman Dante Fabbro, Fabbro turned around and wound up for a cross-check. Michkov braced for the check, fell to his knees and looked toward the officials. Fabbro also received a cross-checking penalty on the play.
The NHL's hockey operations department tracks all games, logs all penalties for diving or embellishment and flags all plays not called on the ice that it believes deserved to be called.
Michkov had already been issued a warning for an incident on Dec. 3 against the Buffalo Sabres. The penalty in late March led to the department handing out the second citation and the fine.
The NHL's Rule 64 more seriously penalizes players and teams that repeatedly dive and embellish. Fines are assessed on a graduated scale.
If Michkov is flagged for embellishment again this season, he would be fined $3,000. A fourth citation triggers a $4,000 fine, and each citation afterward includes a $5,000 fine.
If all Flyers players combine for four fines under Rule 64, the coach would be fined $2,000. For each fine to the players afterward, the coach would be fined $3,000, then $4,000 and $5,000.
The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
Michkov, 21, has 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points in 76 games during his sophomore season. Last year, the rookie had 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 points.
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