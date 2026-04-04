Playing The Long Game; Overtime Continues To Impact Hockey At Every Level

thehockeynews.com Match Makar: The Chemistry Of Avalanche's Makar And Toews Is Like No Other Devon Toews is kidding when he says he “tries to get away from” his D-partner but that Cale Makar just won't let him. But their opponents – whether that's in the NHL or internationally – may not quite see humor in the prospect of the Avs’ top pair playing together long term.