Match Makar: The Chemistry Of Avalanche's Makar And Toews Is Like No Other

Toews is certainly no slouch, either. When Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022, Makar was playoff MVP with 29 points in 20 games, but Toews had 15 points of his own. At the Olympics in Milan, it was common to see both players make runs up the ice, and on more than one occasion, Toews found himself either behind or in front of the enemy goalie in the offensive zone. Couple that with their defensive abilities, and you’ve got a nightmare to game plan against. “Every coach would say, ‘Be physical on them,’ but it’s really hard when they take away your time and space and break it out before you can touch them,” Morrissey said. “Their level of skill, skating and hockey IQ makes them great defensively, but they can obviously capitalize offensively, too.”