Match Makar: The Chemistry Of Avalanche's Makar And Toews Is Like No Other

When your longtime defense partner has won two Norris Trophies (and counting) and a Conn Smythe, it’s important to have a wry sense of humor. So when Devon Toews filled out a social-media questionnaire for Team Canada ahead of the Olympics, his response to the query “describe your game in three words” was genius: “Pass to Cale.”
Toews, of course, was referring to his Colorado Avalanche buddy Cale Makar, and indeed, he does help his team by getting Makar the puck. But the reason Colorado’s top pairing is so deadly is that Toews also has a ton of skill. “I love playing with ‘Tazer.’ ” Makar said. “He does so many things well. The key for us is we read off each other so well, and we find different ways to manipulate forwards and their ‘D.’ He’s always that backbone for me that I need, and he’s up in the rush when I’m not up there. We’re like two pistons back there, finding ways to work together in a really good way.”
From the Avs to Team Canada at both the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics, Toews and Makar have proven themselves to be a top pairing, and the fact that either can hop up into the play as a fourth forward makes them unique in a world where, typically, rovers have been paired with stay-at-home defensemen. “They’re both tremendously talented individuals, and they move together so well,” said Winnipeg Jets rival Josh Morrissey, who teamed with the pair for Canada at the 4 Nations and the Olympics. “They flow together. They break the puck out so well, and defensively, they’re in your face with their skating and their good sticks.”
As per usual, Makar is having a season worthy of Norris consideration. He’s playing more than 25 minutes per game for the Avalanche and is one of the top-scoring blueliners in the NHL. Toews is logging less ice time, but that’s because he only gets a fraction of the power-play time Makar does in the new-school four-forward world we live in these days.
When they’re on the ice together – which is basically always, though Toews missed 13 games due to an upper-body injury in January – the Avs are outscoring the opposition by a 2-to-1 margin at 5-on-5, despite lining up against the best players on the other team.
And it goes without saying they’re winning the puck-possession game, too. “We’ve played together for six-odd years now, and we understand each other so well,” Toews said. “He understands what I do well and when I need him, and I understand when he needs me. I try to get the puck in his hands as often as possible because he’s so dynamic. He’s one of the best players in the world for a reason.”
Toews is certainly no slouch, either. When Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022, Makar was playoff MVP with 29 points in 20 games, but Toews had 15 points of his own. At the Olympics in Milan, it was common to see both players make runs up the ice, and on more than one occasion, Toews found himself either behind or in front of the enemy goalie in the offensive zone. Couple that with their defensive abilities, and you’ve got a nightmare to game plan against. “Every coach would say, ‘Be physical on them,’ but it’s really hard when they take away your time and space and break it out before you can touch them,” Morrissey said. “Their level of skill, skating and hockey IQ makes them great defensively, but they can obviously capitalize offensively, too.”
The origin story of the pairing is pretty neat. Both players developed in Jr. A leagues out west and won championships: Makar with the Brooks Bandits in Alberta and Toews with the Surrey Eagles in B.C. Shortly after, they went across the continent to play NCAA hockey, with Toews joining Quinnipiac and Makar heading to UMass, where he won the Hobey Baker Award as a sophomore with the Minutemen. The pros came next, where their stories diverged. Makar jumped straight to the NHL and won the Calder Trophy in 2019-20 thanks to a sizzling 50-point effort in 57 games, while Toews started off in the AHL honing his game with Bridgeport. Oh, and let’s not forget Toews was doing this in the New York Islanders’ system.
In fact, Toews was in his second season with New York when Makar won the Calder. Toews had already spent two-and-a-half years in the minors at that point but would go on to be a promising young puck-rusher for the Isles, particularly when they went on a surprise run to the Eastern Conference final that year.
But Toews was an RFA with arbitration rights that summer, and with New York up against the salary cap, then-GM Lou Lamoriello dealt him to Colorado for a pair of second-rounders. One of those picks was used as part of a package to dump Andrew Ladd’s contract in July 2021, and the other was used to take Calle Odelius in 2022. The latter, drafted with the final pick of the second round because the Avs won the Cup that summer (thanks in part to Toews), split this season between the AHL and ECHL.
It was a trade that immediately looked bad and is still bemoaned by Islanders fans, though they’re a lot happier these days with Matthew Schaefer patrolling their blueline. Nevertheless, the Toews deal sparked magic in Denver. “I know when we got him, I figured he would be a good ‘D’ partner for me, just watching how he played and how responsible he is,” Makar said. “One of the things that’s so underrated about him is his stick. It’s incredible, whether it’s knocking pucks down or knocking pucks off sticks. It makes my job a lot easier when guys don’t play with the puck because of him.”
Toews, 32, couldn’t help being a little playful when tasked with looking back. “I don’t think we were together the first day of camp when I got traded there,” he said. “But after that, it was pretty quick, maybe the second day. Then we were together during the pre-season. I try to get away from him, but he won’t let me.”
And when Toews is asked what the best thing about Makar is, he once again goes off-script for funsies. “His wife,” he said. “It’s not even close. Tracy’s awesome. She’s the best.”
That kind of levity is important when you’re in a position like the Avs are in. They are a favorite to win the Cup but will have to navigate a gauntlet of foes in the West before they can even think about the final. Dallas and Minnesota loom large in their own division, while Vegas and Edmonton are two dangerous foes to consider coming out of the Pacific. Luckily, most of the Avs’ top players have been there before. “You learn how to deal with pressure and tough moments and adversity,” Toews said. “And we’re doing it as a pair.”
Not just as a pair, but as one of the most effective partnerships in the NHL, with a history of winning between them. And the best part for Avs fans is Makar and Toews still have a lot of hockey left in them.
This article appeared in The Hockey News' Playoff Special 2026 issue.
Playoff Special 2026 provides an NHL power ranking, as well as features on Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, the Buffalo Sabres being back in contention, the top 100 Rangers for the team's centennial season, and more.