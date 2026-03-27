Poor Shootout Records May Just Cost A Playoff Berth For Multiple NHL Teams

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in second place in the Metro, just one point ahead of the New York Islanders and Blue Jackets. But the Pens could be in an even better position if they didn't have an abysmal 3-10 shootout record – the worst shootout mark in the league. It doesn't make sense that a team with stars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin can't excel at shootouts, but that's the reality. (In fact, they beat the Ottawa Senators in a shootout on Thursday without those two.)