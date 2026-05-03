Post-Mortem: Bruins Still Have Plenty Of Work To Do To Complete Retool

A bounce-back season for the Boston Bruins ended abruptly with their first-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins are retooling-on-the-fly, but there's still a long way they need to go before they're front-runners for a Stanley Cup.
The Boston Bruins had a bounce-back season this year, making the Stanley Cup playoffs one season after they free-fell through the Eastern Conference standings to last place in the conference in 2024-25.
The Bruins’ retool paid dividends this season, and they earned the first wild-card playoff berth and a first-round showdown against the Atlantic Division-champion Buffalo Sabres.
Unfortunately for Boston, they were throttled by the Sabres, who eliminated the Bruins in six games. In their four losses to Buffalo, the Bruins generated only six goals. And the Bruins’ goalie, Jeremy Swayman, couldn’t steal games, leading to the Sabres sending the Bruins home for the summer.
It was a building-block Bruins season, but Boston’s loss to Buffalo showed how much the Bs must improve before they’re legitimate Cup front-runners. They weren’t playoff beasts this year, but with the right drafting and development, the Bruins could soon improve.
What Went Wrong For The Bruins?
At the end of the 2025-26 regular season, the Bruins had the NHL’s 10th-best offense at an average of 3.27 goals-for per game. That number fell off a cliff against the Sabres, as Boston averaged only an even 2.00 goals-for per game in six playoff games. Only three Bruins players had more than two points against Buffalo, and that put too much pressure on Swayman to be perfect between the pipes.
Bruins coach Marco Sturm did good things with the patchwork roster GM Don Sweeney gave him, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Bruins’ roster wasn’t flawed.
The organization doesn’t have the type of generational talent you see in legitimate Cup threats. Still, players like NCAA standouts and Boston College teammates James Hagens and Dean Letourneau are projected to be solid NHL contributors. But the truth is the Bruins need more high-end talent, and they won’t come easy.
Boston has above-average competitors with star winger David Pastrnak, star defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Swayman. But their breakdowns against a deeper, more talented Sabres squad show that the Bruins lack the high-end depth to beat Atlantic teams, including Buffalo, the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Montreal Canadiens.
Thus, there’s no guarantee the Bs are going to be a playoff team in 2026-27. Progress isn’t always linear, but Boston has shown they intend to remain competitive even during their transition from one generation of players to a new one. In 2025-26, they showed you that taking them for granted is at your own risk.
What's Next For The Bruins?
The Bruins have approximately $16.4 million in salary cap space to use this summer, but they have very few players in need of a new contract. That should allow Sweeney to go out and sign or trade for a veteran who can improve their overall depth and experience factors.
That said, it’s not as if there are a slew of difference-making veterans available via free agency, so Sweeney will have to be creative if he wants to acquire proven experience and above-average talent. Boston is a high-stakes, high-reward market, but the downside to that is that Bruins fans aren’t accustomed to lengthy rebuilds.
Now, Sweeney has also built up a good deal of draft capital, as Boston now has five first-round draft picks in the next three drafts. One of those first-rounders could be the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round pick this summer if it falls below the fifth-overall pick.
But Sweeney and his draft and development team have to hit home runs with their draft picks. Otherwise, the Bruins are going to be headed for ‘mushy middle’ territory, where they’re not good enough to be a playoff team, but not bad enough to get top draft picks – and that would not be what Boston fans want to see.
In the Patrice Bergeron/David Krejci/Brad Marchand Era in Boston, the Bruins became accustomed to going on deep playoff runs. That’s changed in recent years, and in 2026, the Bruins couldn’t put together even a single playoff series win.
So, before they take a lateral or backward step in the standings, Boston has to come together as an organization and elevate its collective game so that this year’s playoffs are a springboard to a better, more-rewarding era.
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