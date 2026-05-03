Post-Mortem: Bruins Still Have Plenty Of Work To Do To Complete Retool

At the end of the 2025-26 regular season, the Bruins had the NHL’s 10th-best offense at an average of 3.27 goals-for per game. That number fell off a cliff against the Sabres, as Boston averaged only an even 2.00 goals-for per game in six playoff games. Only three Bruins players had more than two points against Buffalo, and that put too much pressure on Swayman to be perfect between the pipes.