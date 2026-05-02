David Pastrnak's Brutally Honest Postgame Quote

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins' season came to an end Friday night inside TD Garden, an agonizing end against the Buffalo Sabres in the opening round.
The Sabres won all three games this series in Boston, another fact that doesn't sit well with the Bruins.
For fans and management alike, the season was an overall success. The Bruins had extremely low preseason expectations, with most people pencilling Boston in for a prime spot at Tuesday's draft lottery.
Instead, the Bruins posted a 100-point season and made the playoffs.
With a lot of young and emerging pieces, there's plenty to be positive about. Patience has been the code word for General Manager Don Sweeney, as he retools this Bruins team.
"Of course [losing's] disappointing," Pastrnak said. "I’m turning 30 in a couple weeks. [I've] had one sniff at the Cup so far. It gets harder every single year. … You don’t want to waste any opportunity.”
The words are a brutal reminder that time stops for nobody. Pastrnak turning 30 feels unbelievable, but it's the Bruins reality.
The superstar isn't going to slow down any time soon, but with over 800 career games, the back half of Pastrnak's career is here.
With a player of his skill set, it's imperative the Bruins give him every chance available to win and excel.
Pastrnak acknowledged he had a different role this season postgame, saying he had to be a playmaker, even though he loves scoring goals.
Boston's number one need is a top-line center this summer. Robert Thomas, if available, is someone the Bruins have to go all-in to acquire.
Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm sounded like a man ready to fight for a better roster overall next year when asked whether Boston needs more talent or compete this summer.
"Can't compete harder than that," Sturm said. "I can tell you [that]. We're going to sit down and talk about and analyze the season and see where it goes."
The Bruins will have a long summer and a major chance to reflect on how to build off the foundation built this season.