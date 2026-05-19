Post-Mortem: What Will Happen To The Buffalo Sabres After A Breakout Year?

The Buffalo Sabres had a largely terrific year that ended with a Game 7 overtime loss at home. How will they improve on this breakout season and prove it's no fluke?
An 11-14-4 record to start the season led to the firing of GM Kevyn Adams.
From that point on, the Sabres were one of the NHL's biggest juggernauts, going 39-9-5 to finish in first place in the competitive Atlantic Division for their first divisional title since 2009-10.
While some predicted Buffalo's phoenix-like rise from the ashes would end when the Stanley Cup playoffs began, the Sabres got out of the first round by beating the Boston Bruins in six games before running into the Montreal Canadiens – a team that matched the Sabres in the speed and goaltending departments. Buffalo nearly knocked out the Habs in a full seven-game series, but in the end, the Habs were just a little bit better.
There could be some changes ahead for the Sabres this summer, but at long last, there was a season that rewarded long-suffering Buffalo fans for sticking by this Sabres franchise. Now, the task for Buffalo is to improve upon it in 2026-27 and beyond.
What Went Wrong For The Sabres?
The Sabres averaged 3.31 goals-for in the playoffs, which led the East through two rounds.
But in the second round, Buffalo scored more than three goals in only two of seven games. That put major pressure on the Sabres' defense and goaltending, which couldn't live up to the task by allowing 3.00 goals per game.
Sabres coach Lindy Ruff didn't have the luxury of using only one goalie through two playoff rounds. Veteran Alex Lyon posted a decent .904 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average, but he was woefully inconsistent, posting an .861 SP or worse in his final four playoff appearances. And Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen put up an .880 SP in Game 7. You can make the argument that, with even average goaltending, Buffalo would've beaten Montreal.
The Sabres' offense saw important Buffalo veterans struggle to put up points against the Canadiens – most notably, star right winger Alex Tuch, who posted four goals and seven points against the Bruins but couldn't produce even a single point against Montreal. Tuch, who will be a UFA this summer, cost himself a good deal of money by struggling against the Habs.
There was lots to like about what Buffalo did this post-season. Tage Thompson led the way on offense, with five goals and 15 points, while captain Rasmus Dahlin posted 10 assists and 14 points. The Sabres' defense corps has turned into one of the deepest in the league.
Unfortunately for them, they just couldn't put it all together enough times against Montreal. There's still a long way to go before the Sabres can be regarded as a true threat to win a Cup.
What's Next For The Sabres?
The first order of business for Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen needs to be the future of Tuch, who's coming off a contract with a $4.75-million cap hit.
Buffalo has a projected $12.9 million in cap space for next season – but Tuch reportedly wants at least $10 million in annual salary. The Sabres will have to move some money around to fill out their roster if they re-sign him.
But is that what Buffalo needs, just to be the same as they were this year? What additions or alterations should be made to improve upon this year's results?
Certainly, you have to at least kick the tires of teams that might be willing to trade a goalie. Lyon and Luukkonen, as well as youngster Colten Ellis, are all signed through next season, but Kekalainen may decide he wants a different look in net.
Finally, what about Ruff's status? His contract reportedly ends this season. Although he's earned another kick at the can thanks to the results he delivered this year, the 66-year-old may want to spend more time with his family. It's also possible he's driven to see if he can steer the Sabres even farther next season.
The way things are spinning with the league's coaching carousel, Buffalo would have to move quickly to go in another coaching direction. So we're inclined to guess Ruff is returning for what could be his final season.
The Sabres will be operating in an even more competitive Atlantic Division next season, so Kekalainen needs to do whatever is possible to build on the success the team had this season.
In the end, Buffalo was worse than Montreal by a hair, but the experience Sabres players gained this season will be extremely valuable as the franchise attempts to take the next competitive step and at least win two rounds or more next year.
The Sabres are on the rise, but how much they rise is still up to them.
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