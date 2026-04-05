Predators Ask For Hurricanes GM Tulsky, In-Person Interviews Held For Other Candidates
The Nashville Predators are one of the more intriguing teams to watch heading into the off-season. A recent report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman indicates that they were denied permission to speak with Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky, but find out who else is on their radar.
The Nashville Predators are continuing their search for the organization’s next GM with Barry Trotz stepping away once his successor is found.
Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported during his ‘Saturday Headlines’ segment that the process is moving along and that the Predators have conducted in-person interviews for the GM role.
With that, Friedman reported that Nashville reached out to the Carolina Hurricanes to speak to their GM, Eric Tulsky.
The Hurricanes officially hired Tulsky in June 2024, and he’s only in his second season with the team. Given how successful Carolina has been under his watch and its push to clinch the Eastern Conference for the first time in franchise history, it was likely an easy decision for the Hurricanes to deny the Predators’ request for Tulsky’s availability.
Friedman noted that the timing of Nashville’s interest in Tulsky is interesting. That’s because MLSE CEO and president Keith Pelley was asked about Tulsky at his press conference after firing Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving. Pelley was asked about Tulsky because the Toronto executive described his ideal candidate for the next hire as someone who is “data-centric,” a description that fits Tulsky’s body of work.
Aside from the interest in Carolina’s GM, Friedman shared a few names that he thinks could have been interviewed by Nashville.
Brett Peterson was mentioned first. He’s been an assistant GM with the Florida Panthers for six years now and has had responsibility at the national level.
Peterson was recently named the GM of Team USA for the upcoming World Championship for the second time in his career. He was the team’s GM for the 2023-24 tournament and the Americans’ assistant GM in last year’s competition, when they won gold.
Dallas Stars assistant GM Scott White was another person that Friedman thought could have been interviewed.
White has been with the Stars organization for two decades, serving as Dallas’ assistant GM since 2016-17 and has been the GM of the AHL’s Texas Stars since 2009-10.
Bill Scott, assistant GM of the Edmonton Oilers, was also mentioned as a candidate for the Predators. Scott has held his current role with Edmonton for several years and has also led management at the American League level with the Bakersfield Condors for some time.
And the last name Friedman mentioned, which he isn’t sure has been reported before, is Darren Yorke.
Yorke is an assistant GM for the Hurricanes and is the GM of the AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. He’s had several roles with Carolina dating back to the 2010-11 season, including video scout, special assistant to the GM, director of scouting, and director of player personnel.
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