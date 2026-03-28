Four NHL Assistant GMs Who Could Earn A GM Role

The NHL management world is rather cutthroat. For every new figure who gets a shot as an NHL GM or assistant GM, there’s someone who is being pushed out of one of those positions.
Whether it’s former players who get an NHL GM job – think of Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman – or people who haven’t played a game of elite hockey in their lives (for example, Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky), there’s always someone who has the smarts and the aspiration to try their luck at the gig.
There’s a GM job opening in Nashville, as the Predators seek out Barry Trotz’s replacement. But there could be many more GM jobs open by the time this season concludes.
Here are four current NHL assistant GMs who could be ready for a GM job, in alphabetical order.
San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier is a pioneer in that he’s the first Black NHL GM in history, but Brett Peterson is the first Black Assistant GM in history, and he’s been in that role with the Florida Panthers since November of 2020.
Peterson served as GM of Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and has been named to lead the team again for the 2026 competition.
Of course, winning two Stanley Cups with the Panthers makes Peterson a more intriguing candidate to run his own team, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he gets that chance sometime soon.
Peterson’s role in Florida working in all aspects of player development and player transactions came after he served as an NHL player agent, and that came after a collegiate playing career in which he won an NCAA championship with Boston College in 2001.
Well-known to many hockey fans as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ salary cap specialist, Brandon Pridham has served in that role since May of 2018 – and he’s seemed destined to be given the GM reins by one team or another.
The 52-year-old has experience picking apart the labor deal and salary cap rules to find financial advantages for his team, and he also has plenty of experience working in the NHL’s Central Scouting department.
If the Maple Leafs choose not to retain current GM Brad Treliving, Pridham could step in and provide a seamless transition to a new era. But even if Toronto does choose a more experienced, name-brand GM to replace Treliving, Pridham is likely to get a GM job offer at some point in the near future.
He’s paid his dues, and teams that let him slip through their fingers could come to regret it.
Currently serving under Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman, Scott graduated from Michigan State University and worked for the men's team before becoming the ECHL's manager of hockey operations for three seasons. Scott has also been GM of the Oilers’ AHL affiliate from 2010 to 2014, and he’s currently the governor for the Bakersfield Condors.
As part of Edmonton’s management team, Scott's responsibilities include player contract negotiations, scheduling, salary arbitration, cap management and other day-to-day administrative duties.
Scott also served as the AHL’s director of hockey operations for four years, with duties that included creating the league’s schedule, handling supplemental discipline, supervising games, and interpreting the AHL’s collective bargaining agreement.
Scott doesn’t have a major public profile, but he’s well-versed in a slew of areas, and at some point, a team is likely to give him an opportunity to run his own show at the NHL level.
One of women’s hockey’s most decorated players of all time, Hayley Wickenheiser has also found time to earn her stripes as a Toronto-area physician in addition to the time she’s spent in the Leafs’ front office.
So there’s a balancing act the 47-year-old has to find if an NHL team chooses to make history and be the very first team to hire a female GM.
That said, Wickenheiser’s passion for the game and proven ability to be a winner set her apart as a particularly well-experienced hockey management figure. Her role with the Maple Leafs has indeed focused mainly on player development, but Wickenheiser doesn’t need to have experience in every facet of a GM’s job to thrive in that role.
She’s already a pioneer in her own way, but the challenge of running her own team is probably the final frontier for Wickenheiser. And anyone who thinks she can’t be an NHL GM might wind up looking as foolish as Wickenheiser made her opponents look as a player.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.