Predicting CHL's Roster Of NHL Draft-Eligible Talent For CHL USA Prospects Challenge

The CHL USA Prospects Challenge transformed major junior hockey's mid-season NHL draft showcase, and this year's edition will feature some more thrilling talents.

When the CHL changed the format from a glorified All-Star Game to a competitive two-game series against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program last year, the inaugural event was a great success in all regards. Team CHL won 6-1 and 3-2 in 2024.

This year, the event is moving from Ontario to out west, with Calgary and Lethbridge, Alta., hosting the games on Nov. 25 and 26. Coach Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat, WHL) will be joined by Jay McKee, (Brantford Bulldogs, OHL) and Sylvain Favreau (Drummondville Voltigeurs, QMJHL) as assistant coaches for the event.

The CHL is set to unveil the roster later this week, featuring 13 forwards, seven defensemen and a pair of goalies. Ryan Lin, Ryan Roobroeck and Xavier Villeneuve were the first three players named to Team CHL in September.

We could see changes to the roster up until the event in case injuries pop, up but let’s take a crack at predicting the NHL draft-eligible players who will be on Team CHL as we get prepared for one of the newest marquee events on the calendar.

Forwards (13)

Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL)

Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara (OHL)

Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL)

Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL)

Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL)

Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia (OHL)

JP Hurlbert, C/W, Kamloops (WHL)

Mathis Preston, W, Spokane (WHL)

Markus Ruck, C, Medicine Hat (WHL)

Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL)

Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL)

This forward group is quite fun.

It's a mix of high-scoring players and the size and power NHL teams value.

Along with Roobroeck, Belchetz and Preston feel like surefire locks. Hurlbert leads the WHL in scoring with 24 points in 11 games, so he's a must-have. Klepov has scored the lights out in the OHL for Saginaw with 18 points in 11 games, so he could be one of the non-Canadians on the roster. Shilov has done the same in the QMJHL, with 19 points in 10 games.

The Ruck twins are an interesting case. They’ve been solid for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL, with Markus recording a goal and 10 assists in 11 games and Liam getting two goals and eight assists. You almost have to take both players, but the argument about which brother is the driver persists. What if they decide to just take Liam?

So many NHL scouts are likely drooling over Rogowski because of his 6-foot-7 frame. It makes sense that they want to see him up against the best of the best.

Maddox Dagenais and Beckham Edwards are on the bubble – Dagenais has nine points in 11 games, while Edwards has 12 in 10.

Lars Steiner could be in consideration if his injury isn’t holding him back. Noah Kosick would be a ton of fun at an event like this as well with his quick, impressive puck skill. Oliver Murnieks is a sneaky non-Canadian option as well. There is the most room for difference at forward because of the sheer amount that will be named.

Honorable Mentions: Lars Steiner* (RW, Rouyn-Noranda), Noah Kosick (C/W, Swift Current), Colin Fitzgerald (C, Peterborough), Olivers Murnieks (LW/C, Saint John)

*Injured

Defensemen (7)

Chase Reid, RD, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Vladimir Dravecky, RD, Brantford (OHL)

Giorgos Pantelas, RD, Brandon (WHL)

Ryan Lin, RD, Vancouver (WHL)

Carson Carels, LD, Prince George (WHL)

Daxon Rudolph, RD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Xavier Villenueve, LD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Defense felt like the easiest group to pick, considering Lin and Villeneuve are already on the team, and there are more top-end names who are virtual locks.

If any of Reid, Carels or Rudolph are not named to the team, it would be quite shocking. Each of them received A-grades on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, meaning they're candidates to be drafted in the first round next June.

B-rated Dravecky and Pantelas are the wild cards. Pantelas, in particular, hasn’t really been spoken of much to start the season, but his defensive game is something NHL teams will love.

This group feels like there are five of seven locked in with competition for two spots.

HM: Brayden Klimpke (LD, Saskatoon Blades), Ben Macbeath (LD, Calgary), Charlie Morrison (LD, Quebec), Jakub Vanacek (LD, Tri-City)

Goalies (2)

Harrison Boettiger, G, Kelowna (WHL)

Gavin Betts, G, Kingston (OHL)

Goalie was the toughest position to pick because only two will play, and there are no clear-cut contenders for the top netminder in the draft. The predicted picks for Team CHL's crease will be all over the place.

Boettiger has some hype around him, and he actually played for the NTDP for the last two years. Betts was Canada’s netminder at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, so those two were the easiest and most logical picks.

With that said, any of the honorable mentions and a number of other players could find themselves playing for the CHL.

HM: Parker Snell (G, Edmonton), Zachary Jovanovski (G, Guelph), Jan Larys (G, Drummondville), Jacoby Weiner (G, Moncton)

