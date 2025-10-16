Team CHL has named their coaching staff for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge. This year, Medicine Hat Tigers Willie Desjardins will serve as head coach, while Portland Winterhawks Mike Johnston will be an assistant coach. The Willie Desjardins & Mike Johnston To Coach Team CHL At The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will take place in Calgary on November 25 and Lethbridge on November 26.

In a statement, Desjardins wrote, "It’s an honour to be chosen as the Head Coach of Team CHL for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. There are many great coaches in the Canadian Hockey League to choose from. I’m excited and looking forward to the opportunity to work with a great group of players and staff."

Team CHL will also include the following staff with WHL connections:

Jayce Desjardins (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) – Video Coach

Mikki Lanuk (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) – Head Athletic Therapist – both games

Adam Leckie (Calgary Hitmen / WHL) – Athletic Therapist – Calgary game only

Robin McDonald (Calgary Hitmen / WHL) – Equipment Manager – Calgary game only

Marty Palechuk (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL) – Athletic Therapist – Lethbridge game only

Rhett White (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL) – Equipment Manager – Lethbridge game only

The CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a two-game event where the top draft prospects from the CHL and U.S. National Under-18 Team face off. Last year's event featured top WHL talent, including Joshua Ravensbergen, Carter Bear, Braeden Cootes and Lynden Lakovic. As for this year's team, one player from each CHL league has already been named to the team, with the WHL being represented by Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

19 WHLers Selected To Team Canada For The 2025 U17 World Challenge

Everett, Edmonton, Spokane & Prince Albert Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 4 Rankings

Braeden Cootes Returns To The Seattle Thunderbirds For The 2025-26 Season

Standouts From Week 4 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Calgary Hitmen Trade Andres Miller To The Everett Silvertips