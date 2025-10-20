QMJHL Well Represented On NHL Central Scouting's Players To Watch List

We're about a month in to the 2025-26 season for hockey leagues across the world, and there's been time to catch hundreds of prospects in action in preparation for next summer's NHL draft.

With that, NHL Central Scouting has released its preliminary players to watch list, separating players into grades, with 'A' grades denoting first-round quality, 'B' grades second/third round, 'C' grades fourth/fifth round and 'W' grades sixth/seventh round candidates.

Below is a list of every QMJHL player given a grade.

A Grade

Egor Shilov (VIC)

Xavier Villeneuve (BLB)

B Grade

Maddox Dagenais (QUE)

Jan Larys (DRU)

Charlie Morrison (QUE)

Olivers Murnieks (SNB)

Lars Steiner (ROU)

Jacoby Weiner (MON)

C Grade

William Bent (HAL)

Tommy Bleyl (MON)

Cameron Chartrand (SNB)

Rian Chudzinski (MON)

Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte (VDO)

Rafael Courchesne (SNB)

Simon-Xavier Cyr (GAT)

Eddy Doyle (HAL)

Nicolas Graham-Cirka (HAL)

Florent Houle (SHE)

Ryan Howard (QUE)

William Lacelle (RIM)

Liam Lefebvre (RIM)

Romain L'Italien (CAP)

Thomas Rousseau (SHE)

Dylan Rozzi (SNB)

Danai Shaiikov (GAT)

Alexandre Taillefer (QUE)

Niko Tournas (MON)

Alexey Vlasov (VIC)

Nikita Voiaga (CHA)

William Yared (SNB)

W Grade

Caylen Blake (HAL)

Louis-Felix Bourque (DRU)

Anthony Catanzariti (VIC)

Bo Damphousse (BLB)

Biagio Jr. Danielle (NFL)

Louis-Antoine Denault (QUE)

Dylan Dumont (DRU)

Nolan Duskocy (CHA)

Alexis Fortin (VDO)

Dovydas Jukna (RIM)

Dayton Kitchener (DRU)

Korney Korneyev (VIC)

Oleg Kulebyakin (HAL)

Maddox Labre (VIC)

Lynden Larsen (NFL)

Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil (CHA)

Carl-Otto Magnusson (MON)

Zachary Morin (SNB)

Michael Myloserdnyy (GAT)

Nikita Ovcharov (QUE)

Emile Ricard (CHI)

Maxime Sauthier (CAP)

Connor Sturgeon (RIM)

Filip Vlk (BAC)

Daniel Walters (HAL)

