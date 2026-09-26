Predicting The NHL's Final Visor-Less Skater After Reaves' Retirement

Only three NHL skaters take on the gruelling game without wearing a visor to protect their eyes. There's little doubt about who will be the last man standing, however.
Ryan Reaves ended his NHL career as not only one of the league’s top fighters but also one of its last visor-less veterans.
With Reaves announcing his retirement on Sept. 16, only three NHL skaters now roam the ice without a visor fastened to their helmets – Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn, Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian and Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly.
The NHL implemented a mandatory visor rule in 2013-14 that applied to any skater who hadn’t played 25 career games or more by that point.
Now, it’s theoretically possible for 62 other active NHLers who meet the exception to take off the visor, such as future Hall of Famers Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, and even those who were just breaking into the league at the time, such as Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller.
But the likelihood is that Benn, Bogosian and O’Reilly are and will be the final three – and they’re all on expiring contracts.
It’s very doubtful that all three will retire after the 2026-27 season, though. So let’s predict who will be the last man standing, in order from the least likely to the most likely.
3. Zach Bogosian, D, Minnesota Wild
Bogosian has only reached the 50-game mark twice in the past seven seasons.
He averaged 17:53 of ice time in 65 games in 2023-24, and he played 81 games in 2024-25, but his usage dropped to 14:33 per game over 41 contests in 2025-26.
The defensive blueliner’s hitting and shot-blocking rates have started to fall below his career averages, and his penalty-kill usage dropped last season as well.
With Olli Maatta likely replacing departed D-man Jake Middleton on the penalty kill after they were included in an off-season trade with the Calgary Flames, Bogosian is more of an insurance piece at this point. He can take on increased responsibilities if someone else gets injured, but he’s best suited for the third pair, where he can excel in a reduced role.
As a 36-year-old defenseman, Bogosian could play another year or more as a depth piece for Minnesota. But the Wild have 23-year-old David Spacek developing in the AHL, and the fellow right-handed blueliner could be NHL-ready by next season or even get some looks beforehand.
If Bogosian doesn’t get another contract in the State of Hockey, he could try to sign elsewhere, or this could be the final campaign of a commendable career.
2. Jamie Benn, LW, Dallas Stars
Whether Benn and Bogosian play another season or not, whoever ends up as the third-last or second-last skater not to wear a visor could come down to whoever’s campaign ends first.
Benn is a year older than Bogosian, at 37. He also averaged less ice time than Bogosian last season, at 13:17.
What gives Benn a slight edge is his role on the Stars. This season marks 14 years that he’s been Dallas’ captain, and he ranked seventh among Stars forwards in scoring last year, with 36 points in 60 games.
Putting up zero points and a minus-7 rating in a six-game first-round loss to the Wild last spring is cause for concern about Benn’s on-ice impact heading into another year. Having right winger Emil Hemming as Dallas’ top prospect could affect Benn’s chances of re-signing in 2027-28 as well.
But last season was the first time Benn missed at least 12 games in his 17-year NHL career, and the squad has other veteran wingers on expiring contracts, such as Joel Kiviranta and Colin Blackwell. There’s room for Benn to play beyond this season without switching teams.
1. Ryan O’Reilly, C, Nashville Predators
There are some shreds of doubt about Benn and Bogosian playing in 2027-28. There’s no doubt O’Reilly has what it takes to play another few years.
The 35-year-old is the youngest visor-less skater left. More importantly, he put up 74 points in 81 games for the Predators last season. Only one of 56 other forwards born in 1991 or earlier recorded more points: Artemi Panarin, with 84. (Crosby had 74 points in 68 games, but you get the idea.)
Nashville has some intriguing young players who could play down the middle, such as Matthew Wood and Mavrik Bourque. Prospect Brady Martin could even grab a center spot in the NHL for good this year.
But even if the Predators decide to either sell O’Reilly by the trade deadline or let him walk in free agency, he’s predicted to be a needle-moving pivot for at least this season and the next two.
He has not shown any signs of slowing down – quite the opposite, actually. That’s why he’s predicted to be the NHL’s last skater to wear a visor.
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