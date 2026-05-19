'Promote Malhotra Now': Social Media Reacts To Canucks Firing Coach Adam Foote

The Vancouver Canucks fired coach Adam Foote and three assistant coaches nearly one week into Ryan Johnson's tenure as GM. Fans on social media thanked the 'Tank Commander' and suggested a replacement behind the bench.
The Canucks also dismissed assistant coaches Kevin Dean, Scott Young and Brett McLean. TSN's Darren Dreger was the first to report the news before the team's announcement on Tuesday.
Vancouver continues to make significant changes after hiring Daniel and Henrik Sedin as co-presidents of hockey operations and Ryan Johnson as GM last week.
Vancouver promoted Foote to head coach last off-season after Rick Tocchet parted ways with the team. Under Foote, the Canucks finished last in the NHL by 14 points with a 25-49-8 record.
"It was a challenging year on several fronts, and truthfully, Adam and his staff were dealt a very difficult hand," Johnson said in a statement. "That said, as we head into a rebuild, our group feels new coaching voices are needed to chart the path forward."
While Foote coached the squad, the Canucks' front office traded captain Quinn Hughes, right winger Conor Garland and defenseman Tyler Myers from December to March.
Fans on social media platform X have had lots to say about the announcement, the coach some referred to as the 'Tank Commander,' and what could come next.
"The very first 'General Manager Ryan Johnson announces today' tweet and it's an absolute banger," posted @canucks_canes.
Last Thursday, Johnson told reporters it would be unfair to evaluate Foote after the season that happened.
"If you look at last year as a whole, it's really tough to evaluate a coach or anyone with all the adversity of the injuries, the goaltending, everything that went on," Johnson said. "There's so many variables that changed the course of the season. Obviously, there was some drama around the group. So to evaluate Adam just on that is unfair. This is Day 1 on the job. We're going to talk about things as we will top to bottom in the organization areas that we can improve, but's going to take us some time to sit."
On Day 6 on the job, the Canucks dismissed not just Foote but his assistant coaches as well.
"I feel for Adam Foote," said @jabo_vancovuer. "He was thrust into a difficult position that he wasn't equipped to handle. This was the right move, however. Time to bring in someone to lead and to teach these young players how to play the right way."
Some fans have mentioned the coach of the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, Manny Malhotra, as a suitable replacement for Foote.
Malhotra, 46, led Abbotsford to the Calder Cup in 2024-25 and has been an assistant coach for the NHL Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs since retiring as a longtime two-way forward. The Leafs are also searching for a new coach, and Malhotra has been linked to them in speculation.
The Canucks are ultimately in the early stages of a rebuild. Johnson said last Thursday it would be unfair to put a timeline on how long it will take.
"Establishing the proper environment and culture is a vital first step in creating a solid and authentic connection throughout the entire organization," Johnson said in Tuesday's statement. "At the start of next season, our coaches will need to do a lot of work with our players, to instill in them the traits and habits they will rely on moving forward. The process to bring in a new staff begins immediately."
As such, the Canucks may end up near or at the bottom of the standings again next season.
"All the people who wanted Foote fired better not complain next season that they're winning too much and ruining their lottery odds," @taj1944 also wrote. "Can't have it both ways."
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