'Promote Malhotra Now': Social Media Reacts To Canucks Firing Coach Adam Foote

"If you look at last year as a whole, it's really tough to evaluate a coach or anyone with all the adversity of the injuries, the goaltending, everything that went on," Johnson said. "There's so many variables that changed the course of the season. Obviously, there was some drama around the group. So to evaluate Adam just on that is unfair. This is Day 1 on the job. We're going to talk about things as we will top to bottom in the organization areas that we can improve, but's going to take us some time to sit."