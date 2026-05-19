Vancouver Canucks Fire Adam Foote, Scott Young, Kevin Dean & Brett McLean

In a statement, GM Ryan Johnson wrote, "We would like to thank Adam, Scott, Kevin, and Brett for all the work they did for us this season. It was a challenging year on several fronts and truthfully, Adam and his staff were dealt a very difficult hand. That said, as we head into a rebuild, our group feels new coaching voices are needed to chart the path forward. Establishing the proper environment and culture is a vital first step in creating a solid and authentic connection throughout the entire organization. At the start of next season, our coaches will need to do a lot of work with our players, to instill in them the traits and habits they will rely on moving forward. The process to bring in a new staff begins immediately."