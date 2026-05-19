Vancouver Canucks Fire Adam Foote, Scott Young, Kevin Dean & Brett McLean
The Vancouver Canucks will have a completely different coaching staff next season.
The Vancouver Canucks have fired their coaching staff from the 2025-26 season. As posted by the organization to social media, "General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that Head Coach Adam Foote and Assistant Coaches Scott Young, Kevin Dean and Brett McLean have been relieved of their duties." At the time of writing, no replacements have been named.
In a statement, GM Ryan Johnson wrote, "We would like to thank Adam, Scott, Kevin, and Brett for all the work they did for us this season. It was a challenging year on several fronts and truthfully, Adam and his staff were dealt a very difficult hand. That said, as we head into a rebuild, our group feels new coaching voices are needed to chart the path forward. Establishing the proper environment and culture is a vital first step in creating a solid and authentic connection throughout the entire organization. At the start of next season, our coaches will need to do a lot of work with our players, to instill in them the traits and habits they will rely on moving forward. The process to bring in a new staff begins immediately."
This season was Foote's first as a Head Coach in the NHL. He led the Canucks to a 25-49—8 and finished the year in 32nd place. Foote has been with the organization for four seasons and served as an Assistant Coach before being promoted during the 2025 off-season.
While this year was Dean's first with Vancouver, he has been an assistant coach at the NHL level for nearly. Before joining the Canucks, he spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Chicago Blackhawks. Dean is currently in Switzerland, where he is an Assistant Coach for Team USA at the World Championship.
As for McLean, he spent eight seasons with the Minnesota Wild organization before joining Vancouver this year. He served as the Wild's Assistant Coach for three seasons before taking over as Head Coach of the Iowa Wild in 2023. McLean is from Comox, BC and played 385 games during his NHL career.
Finally, Young has been with the Canucks organization for the last four seasons. He served as the Director of Player Personnel for three years before jumping behind the bench this season. Young has coached at two Olympics for the Americans and spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins before making his way to Vancouver.
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