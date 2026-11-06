Prospect Watch: Chase Reid Excelling With Michigan State, Maddox Schultz Dominates U-17 World Hockey Challenge

Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 5:58 PMPublished Nov 6, 2026 5:58 PM
In this week’s edition of Prospect Watch, Ryan Kennedy discusses Seattle Kraken prospect Chase Reid's strong start to his NCAA career, Maddox Schultz's dominant display through three games at the U-17 World Hockey Challenge, and the expected expansion in the WHL.
I was in Austin, Texas, on the weekend for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game, which featured two of the biggest teams in college hockey right now, Michigan State and North Dakota.
As per usual, North Dakota fans traveled incredibly well, and I'd estimate the crowd was at least 90 percent Fighting Hawks supporters - maybe more. But the Spartans took out North Dakota 5-3 while teaching the Hawks they still have work to do if they want to return to the Frozen Four this year.
"We just came out with a team mindset," said Michigan State defenseman Chase Reid. "If we all took our roles personally, we'd come out with the win, and we executed that."
Reid, the Seattle Kraken first-rounder, set up the Spartans' first goal when he winged a pass over to Anthony Romani (VAN) for a can't-miss one-timer on the power play. Romani, who has been MSU's top goal-scorer so far this season, added another later in the game.
Meanwhile, Reid is leading the team in ice time, despite being a freshman. The teen blueliner is also averaging more than a point per game.
"He's a fun kid to coach," said Spartans bench boss Adam Nightingale. "He's got a smile on his face every day. I feel fortunate, we've got great leaders around him that can help him keep growing. He comes from a great family, he's a super-grounded kid and that's really important."
"I still think the defensive side of my game needs some work," Reid said. "Finding my guy in the D-zone, killing plays in the neutral zone, keeping my gaps up, everything like that. For me, the offense takes care of itself."
Michigan State has a lot of promising elements as the team tries for its first national championship since 2007, and while I don't think they're there yet, that's what development time is for: the season just began, after all.
My biggest question is who will join Romani as a consistent goal-scorer. Ryker Lee (NSH) should be there, while freshman Ethan Belchetz (UTA) has the size and hands to be a monster once he gets up to speed. I liked how Mason West (CHI) used his massive frame against North Dakota, and the Fighting Hawks did not look comfortable playing against the rugged Spartans.
Joshua Ravensbergen (SJ) was very good in net for Michigan State, though one of the goals he surrendered should have been stopped if he had seen the shot a split-second sooner.
As for North Dakota, I was most impressed by right winger Connor Davis (VAN), who has daunting speed and knows how to use it. On defense, I liked how much of a difference-maker that Carson Carels (CGY) wanted to be, even though he's a freshman. Caleb Heil (TB) was decent in net for the Fighting Hawks and is probably good enough to take the team on a deep run. He wasn't as good as Ravensbergen on the night, but he wasn't far behind, either.
WHL
Two notes on the 'Dub' this week, although I suppose the first one is technically an international one.
Maddox Schultz is, as expected, killing it for Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge. The Regina Pats phenom is leading the tournament in scoring with 12 points through three games (neatly tallying four points in each of those games - talk about consistency) with Canada White, and he's the only player to hit double digits so far. Schultz is showing all the high-end elements you would want in a franchise-altering prospect. But we still have to wait until 2028.
Elsewhere in the WHL, the league announced expansion to Chilliwack, B.C., a move that had been on the table for some time. Chilliwack has history with the league, and the new ownership group includes former Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton (who will also serve as coach and GM) and retired NHLer Mason Raymond.
Expansion has been on the minds of all three major junior circuits lately, with the influx of American talent really helping fill the talent pool. It's worth noting that the Penticton Vees, who came into the 'Dub' as an expansion team last year, were buoyed by leading scorer Jacob Kvasnicka (NYI), left winger Brittan Alstead and starting goaltender Andrew Reyelts - all of whom hail from Minnesota originally. The Vees didn't behave like an expansion team, either, making it all the way to the third round of the playoffs.
Chilliwack will take to the ice for the 2027-28 season. The last time the city had a WHL team, they were called the Bruins. Wonder if they return to their roots in that sense, or go another route.
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