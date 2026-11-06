Prospect Watch: Chase Reid Excelling With Michigan State, Maddox Schultz Dominates U-17 World Hockey Challenge

As for North Dakota, I was most impressed by right winger Connor Davis (VAN), who has daunting speed and knows how to use it. On defense, I liked how much of a difference-maker that Carson Carels (CGY) wanted to be, even though he's a freshman. Caleb Heil (TB) was decent in net for the Fighting Hawks and is probably good enough to take the team on a deep run. He wasn't as good as Ravensbergen on the night, but he wasn't far behind, either.