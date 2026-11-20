Photo: David Dwork
Photo: David Dwork
Nov 20, 2026 8:47 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 8:47 PM
In the sports world, Lithuania is known for basketball. But Simas Ignatavicius chose ice over hardwood, and the Florida Panthers prospect is proving that was the right decision.
We love a good backstory in hockey and Simas Ignatavicius brings it.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, to a pro basketball player from Lithuania, he moved back home as a toddler where he caught the hockey bug instead of hoops.
"Obviously my dad wanted me to play basketball, but my mom said to let me try other sports first," he said. "In Lithuania we really only have three or four ice rinks, all the rest are in malls. I was having pizza with my dad one day and there was a practice going on.
"I saw someone on skates, playing with the puck, for the first time in my life. And I wanted to try it. So thanks, pizza."
Related stories
Ignatavicius eventually got so good that a decision had to be made about his future. Of course, he was only 12 at the time, so it was daunting to consider moving to Switzerland without his parents.
"I had a talk with my dad before signing the contract," he said. "My dad looked me straight in the eye and asked 'Are you sure you want to do this? Because it takes a lot of sacrifice, money-wise.' I said 'yes' right away, I didn't hesitate. That's when he knew I was serious. He and my mom gave me the green light after that."
The youngster lived with a billet family, but it was still hard to be away from his family. Nevertheless, Ignatavicius embraced his development opportunity and eventually became a fascinating prospect for the 2026 NHL draft. It was there that the two-time champion Florida Panthers snapped him up with the 40th pick overall.
It was a dream come true to be selected by the organization, especially since Matthew Tkachuk happens to be one of Ignatavicius' favorite players.
thehockeynews.comSize, Two-Way Ability And Energy: What Simas Ignatavicius Brings To The Florida PanthersThe Florida Panthers selected Simas Ignatavicius with the 40th overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft. The 18-year-old is a big, speedy and physical winger who plays the style of hockey the Panthers desire.
"I'm a big guy and I'm not scared of going to the dirty areas," he said. "That's what can help in the playoffs and going for a Stanley Cup. I'll do my best and I'm ready to work."
Now in his second season with Geneve-Servette in Switzerland's top pro league, Ignatavicius continues to develop that power forward game.
At 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, he's going to be a lot to handle on the wing once he locks in and it's not hard to see him fitting in with the rest of Florida's burly bunch of forwards some day. In the meantime, he's excited to represent Lithuania in the hockey world.
"It means a lot to my family and the country," he said. "Just showing little kids that whatever you dream is possible, you just have to work for it. When you get your chance, take it."
OHL
We often hear about players needing a change of scenery, but it's hard for me to think of another example of that gambit working as fast as it has for goaltender Aleksei Medvedev.
The Vancouver Canucks draft pick was recently traded from London to Peterborough and the results have been night and day, despite the fact the Knights have been the better team overall.
Nonetheless, Medvedev had struggled early with a 3.43 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in London. Through four games with the Petes, he's boasting an electric 1.24 GAA and .956 save pct. He even got his first shutout of the campaign against a very good Brantford squad.
USHL
Wilson Boumedienne has found his range with the Fargo Force. The rookie center and 2028 draft prospect earned USHL forward of the week honors after posting six points in two games, bringing him up to a point-per-game this season.
He's the younger brother of Winnipeg Jets prospect Sascha Boumedienne and son of former NHLer Josef, who now works for Florida after serving as Sweden's GM at the Olympics.
Wilson has a ton of skill and speed and it will be interesting to see if he goes the NCAA route in the future like Sascha. No doubt Ohio State will be hoping big brother puts in a good word...
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy