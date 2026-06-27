'I'm Just Ready To Work': Panthers Select Power Forward Simas Ignatavicius With 40th Overall Draft Pick

“That's a funny story. So, obviously, my dad wanted me to play basketball, but my mom was like, ‘Let him try other sports first.’ In Lithuania, we only have maybe three or four ice rinks, and all the other ice rinks are like inside the malls. So I was just having a pizza with my dad one day, and there was a practice going on, and I saw the first time in my life someone skating on skates and playing with a puck, and I was like, ‘I would like to try that.’ That's how I started playing hockey, so, thanks to pizza.”