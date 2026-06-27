'I'm Just Ready To Work': Panthers Select Power Forward Simas Ignatavicius With 40th Overall Draft Pick

Standing 6-foot-3, the Lithuanian powerhouse brings a gritty 200-foot game to Florida. After sacrificing home life at age 12, this versatile forward is finally realizing his NHL dream.
The Florida Panthers made their first selection at the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday morning in Buffalo.
Florida used the 40th overall pick to take 6-foot-3 forward Simas Ignatavicius.
A strong-skating power forward, Ignatavicius has been playing in the Swiss’ NL and SL while also skating for the Lithuanian U18 and U20 teams in recent years.
After being selected by Florida, Ignatavicius spoke to members of the media in Buffalo. Here is some of what he had to say:
On being just the third Lithuanian drafted to the NHL:
“It means a lot. It means a lot for my family, to my country, obviously. Just showing little kids that whatever you dream is possible, you just have to work for it and get your chance, and when you get it, just take it. Just don't give up, work hard, and when your time comes, it comes.”
On how his game will help the Panthers:
“I think just playing a 200-foot game, obviously defense first, then offense, playing hard. Obviously they have Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk now, two big players, physical, but I'm sure I can help that too. I’m a big guy, not scared to go into dirty areas, and I think that's what can help the team go to the playoffs and go for the Stanley Cup, so I'll do my best, and yeah, I'm just ready to work.”
On his upbringing:
“I was born in Memphis, Tennessee. Long story short, my dad used to play professional basketball, like college, and then played in Europe, and after his career, he was just living in the U.S. with my mom, and obviously both parents were Lithuanian, so they decided to move back to Lithuania, and I went with them. After that, I left my parents at the age of 12, I went by myself to Switzerland, so that was a big thing, and here I am now.”
On leaving his parents at a young age to chase his dream:
“I mean, I had a billet family, but obviously wasn't the same. I wasn't easy at first, just you missing your mom, your dad, the cook, but think it helped me a lot to mature and to understand the reason why I was there, just for hockey and chasing my dreams. So I knew why I was there, and I knew that I didn't have to give up, I had to show up every day, and yeah, I think that's what helped me come here.”
On the decision to leave home at age 12:
“So I remember I had to talk to my dad before signing the contract, and my dad asked me, he looked me straight in the eye, and was like, ‘You sure you want to do this, because it takes a lot of sacrifice, money wise.’ I said yes straight away, I didn't hesitate, so I think that's when my dad knew that I was serious about it, and he gave me a green light, my mom gave me a green light, and so that's the last discussion I had before signing.”
On choosing to play hockey despite having a dad who played pro basketball:
“That's a funny story. So, obviously, my dad wanted me to play basketball, but my mom was like, ‘Let him try other sports first.’ In Lithuania, we only have maybe three or four ice rinks, and all the other ice rinks are like inside the malls. So I was just having a pizza with my dad one day, and there was a practice going on, and I saw the first time in my life someone skating on skates and playing with a puck, and I was like, ‘I would like to try that.’ That's how I started playing hockey, so, thanks to pizza.”
On playing for the Lithuanian national men’s hockey team someday:
“We'll see how things go. I mean, obviously it means a lot to me to play with them, my parents are Lithuanian, so it means everything, but we'll see how things go. I think now I’ve just gotta focus on my summer and getting better.”
On Panthers players he’s looking forward to seeing in person:
Probably everyone. Obviously, I think you can learn from every single one of them. They’ve won two Stanley Cups, so all positive, but most likely one guy in particular, I think Matthew Tkachuk. I tried playing like him, his style. I think it's a great player, and I can learn a lot from him. I think he's been through a lot.”
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