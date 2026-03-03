Pulse Check On Canadian NHL Teams: Has There Been Any Improvement?

In December, I wrote about why the Canadian NHL teams are struggling. Unfortunately, there haven't been many improvements in the three months since.
Two Canadian teams are in playoff position – the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens – double the number from December.
Sure, we're only talking about a one-team increase, but saying double feels good, giving the illusion of so much more.
Anyway, let's get into the somber and sobering news if you're a fan of a Canadian team. Montreal Canadiens fans rejoice. For the most part, you're an exception to the rule.
With the 11th-fewest goals against per game (2.92), the Calgary Flames are the best defensive unit among the seven Canadian teams.
That's right, the team with the 28th-ranked points percentage (.466) is the crown jewel of Canadian defenses. If only Ryan Huska's team could find the net every so often.
The Winnipeg Jets, which allow 3.08 goals per game, rank tied for 16th and are the next best. Neither team has a realistic chance of making the playoffs, though.
If you look solely at the Oilers' defensive record, you'd be crestfallen to learn they have the shortest Stanley Cup odds of the Canadian teams.
The Oilers have allowed the sixth-most goals against and the seventh-most goals per game (3.33). They also have the seventh-worst penalty kill (76.9 percent) and the fifth-most expected goals against at 5-on-5, according to moneypuck.com.
Does that sound like a Cup contender to you? Imagine the state of that team without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
It doesn't help to have the Vancouver Canucks as a north-of-the-border team. The Canucks have allowed the most goals against, the most per game (3.70), and the fourth-most per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 (2.82). They also have the worst penalty kill (70.6 percent).
I often wonder how they'd fare in a best-of-7 against the Grand Rapids Griffins, the cream of the AHL crop.
Okay, Buds fans, it's your turn to receive the short end of the stick. You'll be fine, though, as you're immeasurably more resilient than the current contingent that dons the Maple Leaf.
The Maple Leafs have conceded the second-most goals, the most per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 (2.98), the fifth-most goals against per game (3.45), and the sixth-most expected goals against at 5-on-5.
At least their penalty kill is elite, right?
The Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are also among the 10 worst in goals against per game.
Their issues, however, pale in comparison to the Oilers, Canucks and Maple Leafs, whose defenses are about as porous as a collection of uncovered manholes.