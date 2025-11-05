Rangers' Home-Ice Struggles Hit Historically Bad Level

The 2025-26 season has certainly been a rollercoaster for the New York Rangers so far.

The Blueshirts currently have a 6-6-2 record and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division standings. But the biggest reason for their shaky start to the season has been their immense struggles on home ice.

The Rangers currently have a nightmare 0-5-1 home record this season. Meanwhile, they have had a lot of success away from Madison Square Garden, at 6-1-1.

Things have not been getting better for the Rangers at home, either.

In their most recent home matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 4, the Rangers lost 3-0. With this latest loss, the Rangers' home-ice struggles have now hit a historic level.

The Rangers are the first NHL club since the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 1928-29 season to be shut out in four out of their first six home games of the season, according to Sportsnet's Stats.

This new low comes after the Rangers became the first team in NHL history to be shut out in each of their first three home games of the campaign.

“This is where we need to dig deep and carry the load a little and raise our own expectations for ourselves, not just you know, we like what we're doing, and we're getting looks,” J.T. Miller told reporters after Tuesday's game, according to The Hockey News' Remy Mastey. “It's not really cute anymore. It's been 14 games. We're not executing by capitalizing on our chances.”

This latest stat shows just how much the Rangers are struggling to produce offense at home. It is an incredibly concerning trend, and the Blueshirts will need to change that if they hope to get back into the playoffs this year.

The Rangers are set to face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 7 on the road before heading back to Madison Square Garden for their Nov. 8 matchup against the New York Islanders.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.