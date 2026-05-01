Ranking The NHL's Three Jack Adams Award Finalists

Coaches on the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres are finalists for the NHL's Jack Adams Award.
The NHL revealed the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award on Friday.
The Tampa Bay Lightning's Jon Cooper, Pittsburgh Penguins' Dan Muse and Buffalo Sabres' Lindy Ruff are in the running for the coach of the year award.
The Jack Adams Award is given "to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." This honor is voted on by the members of the NHL Broadcasters' Association.
With all three of these Eastern Conference clubs having respectable seasons in their own way, here is how I rank the finalists.
3. Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning
Cooper has arguably been the best coach in the NHL over the past decade or so. He's won two Stanley Cups and led Team Canada behind the bench at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Somehow, he's never won the Jack Adams Award, but that can change this year.
There was some concern in the very early stages of this season when the Lightning got off to a rough start. But since Tampa Bay has been one of the best teams in the league, highlighting Cooper's ability to have his team perform at a consistently high level, not just this year, but for several campaigns now.
2. Dan Muse, Pittsburgh Penguins
It's remarkable what Muse has been able to pull out of the Penguins this season.
On a team with an aging core that was expected to be a lottery team this season, Muse executed his plan, even in his first year as an NHL coach.
Expectations of Pittsburgh were blown out of the water when they made the Stanley Cup playoffs and finished second in the Metropolitan Division with 98 points.
Muse's expertise in guiding young players was on full display this year. There was evident growth in Ben Kindel and Egor Chinakhov, as well as others who poked their heads in the NHL.
1. Lindy Ruff, Buffalo Sabres
It's been a magical season for the Sabres and coach Ruff.
At times, it looked like Buffalo would extend its NHL record-breaking playoff drought. However, the decision to let go of GM Kevyn Adams sparked the roster, and Ruff led the way.
Not only did the Sabres make the post-season, but they also finished at the top of the Atlantic Division. Not to mention, they're in the driver's seat in their first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins and could be on their way to the second round.
Ruff is the only coach on this list to have won a Jack Adams before. It was in 2005-06, also with the Sabres. This is also the fifth time in his career named a finalist for this award.
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