Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield, Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson are finalists for the NHL's Lady Byng Trophy.
The NHL revealed the three finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy on Thursday.
Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield and Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar are finalists for the trophy awarded "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."
Kopitar won the Lady Byng Trophy last season. Winning it again would make him a four-time winner and the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Martin St-Louis in 2010 and 2011.
Here's how I would rank the three finalists.
3. Anze Kopitar, C, Los Angeles Kings
Last season, Kopitar accumulated an impressive four penalty minutes while averaging 18:57 of ice time and recording 21 goals and 67 points for the Kings.
This season, Kopitar has dealt with a couple of knocks that limited him to 67 games and a career-low 38 points.
Nonetheless, for what he contributes on both sides of the ice and how effective he is defensively, it's remarkable that he's taken so few penalties throughout his 20-year NHL career. The 38-year-old had 10 penalty minutes in the final season of his playing career.
2. Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens
There's no denying that Caufield has been an offensive force to reckon with this season for the Canadiens.
With a career-high 51 goals and 88 points, Caufield certainly presented a high standard of playing ability, as the Lady Byng Trophy defines.
With that, Caufield accumulated 14 penalty minutes in 81 games. Of the 22 players who recorded at least 82 points, Caufield had the fewest penalty minutes.
His scoring prowess and gentlemanly conduct on the ice share similarities to his coach when St-Louis was in his prime with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
1. Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators
Of the three finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy, I believe Sanderson has the best case, considering a combination of the points he put up for the Senators this season, his ability on the ice, and the few penalty minutes and discipline he's received.
In 67 appearances this year, the 23-year-old recorded 14 goals and 54 points. All while commanding the blueline for Ottawa, Sanderson has only registered eight penalty minutes, the lowest total of the three finalists.
What further gives Sanderson the edge here is the position and role he plays. Being the top defenseman for the Sens, he's in charge of stopping the opposition's best forwards. Yet, he was able to get the job done within the rules of the game at an effective rate, and as one of the best D-men in the league.
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