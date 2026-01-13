Reacting To NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings: Stenberg, McKenna Lead The Way

Viggo Bjorck also seems to have shot back up the international list, coming in at fifth after being given a B-grade in the preliminary rankings, which designates him as a second- or third-round pick. Bjorck played an instrumental role for the Swedes, taking important faceoffs, playing intelligent two-way hockey and generating as many offensive chances as any Swedish forward. Bjorck put much of the concern about his size to rest with his performance in Minnesota.