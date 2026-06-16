Reaction: Toronto Maple Leafs Take Big Goaltending Risk With Woll Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have goalies of the future, including Artur Akhtyamov, who has the AHL's Marlies two wins away from the Calder Cup. Trading Joseph Woll could be a stroke of brilliance, but it's a risk.
I've often thought that these days, NHL teams are simply guessing when it comes to goaltending.
With the exception of a handful of superstars, people who run NHL teams are simply hoping against hope to find a goalie at a time in his career when he can have one or two good seasons and not lose games for them.
Ken Campbell reacts to the Joseph Woll trade and the Toronto Maple Leafs' future in net in his latest video column.moreVideos
In giving up goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit in exchange for defenseman Emil Andrae, goalie Samuel Ersson and a 2026 third-round draft pick, the Maple Leafs are placing their goaltending future in the hands of Artur Akhtyamov and Dennis Hildeby, the latter of whom is no longer exempt from NHL waivers.
It could be a stroke of brilliance for the Leafs if Akhtyamov plays in the NHL the way he has in leading the Toronto Marlies to the Calder Cup final. But that's a big if...
Watch the video column above for the full reaction to Tuesday's trade.
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