Maple Leafs Trade Goalie Joseph Woll To Flyers In Package Deal

Anthony Stolarz and Woll are under contract past this season, but 24-year-old Dennis Hildeby played 20 games as a call-up this season, and his .914 save percentage, 2.86 goals-against and 10.5 goals saved above expected were the best stats of the three by a notable margin. Stolarz had an .893 SP and 3.28 GAA in 26 games, and he and Woll had more than six goals saved below expected, according to moneypuck.com.