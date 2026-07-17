Rejuvenated, Rebuilt And Experienced; The Maple Leafs Defense Core Will Play A Key Role In Their Playoff Aspirations

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made major roster changes this summer. But the most important factor in Toronto returning to the playoffs next season is the Maple Leafs' defense corps – and one Leafs veteran D-man in particular. How will the new-look Buds defense corps fare next year?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the NHL’s busiest teams this summer, if not the busiest team. If you include first-overall draft pick Gavin McKenna, the Maple Leafs have added a whopping nine new players.
While Toronto GM John Chayka made several big moves at forward and in net this summer, the Maple Leafs’ 2026-27 season could hinge on another key area – the Leafs’ defense corps.
The Maple Leafs have made multiple moves on ‘D’ – most notably, the acquisition of former Tampa Bay Lightning blueliner Darren Raddysh – and another huge move could be made if they find a trade partner for star Morgan Rielly. But for argument’s sake, let’s say Chayka is finished making roster moves. Would you say Toronto’s re-jigged group of defensemen are better than the group that finished this past season?
From this writer’s perspective, the answer to that question is ‘yes’, and it’s not just because they’ve got Raddysh as a veteran right-shot blueliner who can skate on the first power play unit. It’s also not just because they’ve bolstered their depth on ‘D’ with the acquisition of former Philadelphia Flyers defender Emil Andrae.
No, the biggest reason the Leafs’ defense corps will be better is that veteran Chris Tanev will be fully healthy.
Tanev appeared in only 11 games in 2025-26, so, naturally, some will be skeptical about Tanev’s overall physical condition at age 36. But Tanev did play in 75 games in 2024-25, so it’s not unreasonable to expect he’ll bounce back with a strong season next year.
While we’re certainly not suggesting Tanev is a top-pair blueliner for Toronto, we are arguing that he’s a very strong second-pair defenseman. The calm and patience that Tanev projects on the ice has a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team.
If the Maple Leafs can get back a fully healthy Tanev, the domino effect on Toronto’s defense corps will be a major positive for Chayka & Co. With veterans Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson in addition to Tanev and Raddysh, the Leafs will have a solid, if not spectacular, top-four group of D-men.
Even if Chayka decides to trade veteran Morgan Rielly by or before the start of the season, the Maple Leafs will still have the foundations of an above-average defense corps.
McKenna’s development will indeed factor into how successful the Leafs will be in 2026-27. It’s also true that the radically remade bottom-six group of forwards will also help decide how effective Toronto will be – and the same goes for Toronto’s new star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
There’s change everywhere in Leafs Land, and one of the biggest challenges for new coach Jim Hiller will be to ensure that all the new pieces gel with Toronto’s foundational players.
However, the most important piece of the puzzle for the Maple Leafs could prove to be their defense corps. The Buds still don’t have the superstar defenseman – and who knows, maybe they trade for Columbus Blue Jackets superstar D-man Zach Werenski – but they already have experienced blueliners who will keep the puck to the outside in the defensive zone and make Toronto’s goalies’ lives far easier.
The Leafs’ defense corps was completely lost without Tanev last year. But so long as he stays in good physical condition, Tanev and his aura of calmness are going to be hugely important in deciding Toronto’s effectiveness in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.
The Maple Leafs’ season won’t hinge solely on Tanev’s health, but until the Leafs develop high-end defensemen internally through the entry draft or through trades, they’re going to have a tough time running with the big dogs in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. They’ll rely heavily on their veteran defensemen – and on Tanev in particular.
The Leafs need Tanev’s leadership and veteran presence, but with Raddysh producing offense and with Ekman-Larsson and McCabe providing experience and a physical edge, Toronto’s group of defensemen is moving in a positive direction.
The Maple Leafs won’t be able to contend for a playoff spot if their blueliners don’t step up, but the good news for Leafs fans is that this new-look defense corps is deeper and more talented than last year’s defense corps.
There’s no two ‘buts’ about it – the Maple Leafs are only going to go as far as star players Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies and McKenna carry them.
But Toronto’s defensemen need to come through with above-average performances if the Leafs are to be a playoff team in 2026–27. Bobrovsky and backup Anthony Stolarz are going to need help from their teammates, but it looks like Chayka has provided that help. And Toronto’s overall defensive efforts will be stronger next season.
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