Where Does The Maple Leafs' Defense Rank In The Atlantic Division?

For example, if Rielly can find his stride again and play as he did before the arrival of Craig Berube, if Ekman-Larsson can repeat his impressive campaign from this past year, if Tanev can continue to be the player he always has been after missing all of 2025-26, essentially. It's even fair to question if Raddysh can pull off what he did this past year again, considering his 70-point campaign was the first time he scored more than 40 points.