Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 3:14 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 3:14 PM
Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios took in the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on Saturday, seeking a veteran forward addition.
In the off-season, they dealt their captain, Brady Tkachuk, to a division rival, the Florida Panthers. They then swung a deal with the San Jose Sharks to bring in 24-year-old left winger William Eklund.
Amid the chaos of the moves, the Senators have more than landed on their feet, currently sitting atop the Atlantic Division with 33 points and a 15-6-3 record.
Despite the early success, the Senators know they still have work to do, and that starts with GM Steve Staios.
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The GM, in his fourth season, attended Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators. He is clearly looking to add to his lineup or find a trade partner for Andre Burakovsky.
During Elliotte Friedman's 'Saturday Headlines' segment, the NHL insider revealed that Staios was in attendance to watch a pair of Penguins veteran wingers, rather than any of the Predators’ veterans. Friedman confirmed that Predators GM Chris MacFarland isn't taking calls on any of his veterans, as they currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
"It is believed the Senators have interest in both Rickard Rakell, who has already vetoed one trade, that was to Chicago and Bryan Rust," said Friedman. "We'll see what the Senators decide to do; we know the Penguins are open for business."
The Penguins are off to a poor start. They currently sit in last place in the Eastern Conference, 13 points out of a playoff spot. Several players are struggling in their lineup, with Rakell and Rust among them.
Although Rakell is tied for the team lead in goals, his eight goals and 13 points in 22 games are underwhelming. He's on pace for his worst season since 2023-24, but the belief is that a change of scenery could spark the 33-year-old.
Rakell is in the fifth year of a six-year contract that pays him $5 million annually. With about $2.45 million in cap space, the Senators would have to move some money to make a deal work. That could result in Burakovsky going the other way.
Rust was off to a decent start for the Penguins but has been out since Oct. 19 with a lower-body injury. Before going down, he had posted three goals and five points in seven games. Rust has been a consistent scorer for a long time, as the 34-year-old has recorded at least 20 goals and 40 points in every season since 2019-20.
Also, in the fifth year of a six-year contract, Rust earns $5.125 million annually, and the Senators would have to move money to acquire him.
The Senators are trying to ride their wave of success, and adding proven veteran scorers would be a major boost.
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