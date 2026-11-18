James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 9:14 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 9:14 PM
Another week in the NHL has come and gone, meaning it's time for Jason Chen to share his updated Power Rankings for all 32 teams.
What a difference one week makes.
The NHL has a big middle class, and an extended winning (or losing) streak can make a huge difference.
Just two weeks ago, the Ottawa Senators looked like they were in trouble with Linus Ullmark on the shelf, but Samuel Ersson held the fort and the Sens rattled off three straight wins upon Ullmark's return, and they're now second in a very tough Atlantic Division.
The Utah Mammoth looked like they were really going to upset the balance of power in the Central Division, but following an 0-3-3 stretch, they now rank fifth in the division and are seeing the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild start to pull away.
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Keep in mind that American Thanksgiving is just one week away, and it serves as the unofficial cutoff for the playoffs. Historically, teams that were in playoff position at that point had a very good chance of making the post-season.
Teams that banked points early, such as the Boston Bruins, will be thankful they did come April. While others, such as the Buffalo Sabres, face an even bigger hill to climb following a 1-5-1 stretch with a daunting schedule for the remainder of the season.
Here is this week's power rankings.
1. Carolina Hurricanes (16-3-2, +40. Previous Rank: 1)
The Hurricanes' plus-11.8 shot differential and plus-1.95 goal differential per game are, by far, the best numbers any team has ever posted in the cap era. In other words, this 2026-27 team is tracking to be one of the best of all-time.
2. Minnesota Wild (16-3-4, +32. PR: 3)
The Wild aren't just winning – they're blowing out the competition. Since Oct. 24, the Wild are 10-0-2 and outscored their opponents by 27 goals. They have not lost in regulation since Oct. 22 and have not lost by more than one goal since Oct. 13.
3. Edmonton Oilers (17-3-3, +30. PR: 4)
A 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on the road made a big statement, and the Oilers don't even have their top goaltender back from injury yet. A key date to look out for is Dec. 8, when the Oilers visit Minnesota. Their last game was an overtime thriller where the Oilers won 4-3, on Oct. 20.
4. New Jersey Devils 15-6-0, +19. PR: 5)
Connor Hellebuyck is 7-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .916 SP with the Devils. Nico Daws is 2-1-0 with a 2.32 GAA and .913 SP, and Dawson Mercer has five goals and eight points in 11 games. Did we just see a win-win trade?
thehockeynews.comDevils' Hellebuyck Remains Undefeated, Oilers Keep Rolling, And More: The Hockey News Morning SkateIn this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the Edmonton Oilers' dominant weekend, New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's impressive 43-save effort in a win over the Washington Capitals, and more.
5. Dallas Stars (12-6-2, +6. PR: 7)
It has been a little tough to gauge how good this Stars team really is. Most times, they're excellent defensively, but when they're not, they're getting blown out by at least three goals. On the flip side, since the early part of the season they've yet to really dominate offensively in any game, which is a little odd considering their talent.
6. Colorado Avalanche (12-6-3, +21. PR: 8)
The Avalanche need to hang on for a month while Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar recover from injury. There are five teams within four points of each other in the Central excluding the division-leading Wild.
7. Montreal Canadiens (12-5-4, +5. PR: 6)
At his current pace, Jacob Fowler is on track to have one of the best seasons ever by a rookie goalie in the cap era. Based on save percentage (min. 40 GP), he trails Tuukka Rask (.931), Jimmy Howard (.924), and Matt Murray (.923). Rask and Murray have won Cups, and while Howard's name is not engraved on the Cup, he is credited as part of the Detroit Red Wings' 2008 winning squad.
8. Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-2, +18. PR: 9)
Victor Hedman has scored six points and averaging just 15:42 TOI per game this season, and yet the Lightning are at the top of the Atlantic yet again. Never, ever count out the Lightning. I'm sure we'll have this conversation again when (and if) Nikita Kucherov leaves the Lightning, and somehow they're still a contender.
9. Boston Bruins (13-7-1, +17. PR: 2)
When faced with stiffer competition this past week, the Bruins fell short against the Wild, 6-2, and the Habs, 5-2. Jeremy Swayman is 0-2-0 with a .780 SP and 6.15 GAA over the past week. Good thing the Bruins banked a lot of points earlier in the season.
10. Ottawa Senators (14-6-2, +8. PR: 14)
The Senators with Linus Ullmark in net: 10-1-0. The Sens without Ullmark: 4-5-2. We’re low-key seeing an MVP-caliber campaign and Ullmark might singlehandedly carry this team deep into the playoffs.
11. Florida Panthers (12-8-3, +4. PR: 13)
Dating back to last season, the Panthers have won more than three games in a row just once. It's like they hit a wall any time they try to build some momentum. The good news is their heart-and-soul captain Aleksander Barkov is expected to return as soon as next week.
12. Nashville Predators (11-6-5, +1. PR: 16)
Just about every metric says the Predators are overachieving: they're a very poor possession team (29th in 5v5 CF%) with a mediocre offense (19th in 5v5 xGF/60) and buoyed by a goalie who ranks fourth in total goals saved above-average.
13. Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-3, +11. PR: 10)
Watching Adin Hill and Carter Hart is like watching Raymond and Charlie Babbitt – they're either really great together or imploding together.
14. New York Rangers (13-8-1, +9. PR: 18)
Is Joonas Korpisalo low-key saving the Rangers' season? They're much-improved defensively, but Korpisalo is so far unbeaten in three starts since returning from injury.
15. New York Islanders (10-6-4, +8. PR: 20)
Matthew Schaefer became the first Islanders defenseman to pot a hat trick since Denis Potvin in 1982 against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. This current generation of defensemen might be the best the league has ever seen, and I don’t think that’s hyperbole.
16. Winnipeg Jets (10-9-3, -7. PR: 21)
Well, that was fun while it lasted. The Jets' six-game winning streak was snapped in Ottawa, and the key is to bounce back quickly and avoid a prolonged spiral like their previous nine-game losing streak. The Central is still very wide open.
17. Washington Capitals (10-9-0, -6. PR: 12)
That's now five losses in their past seven games and Alex Tuch, who was red-hot through the first month of the season, has now gone ice-cold with one goal in six games.
A popular pre-season dark horse pick, the Capitals have been getting humbled by top-tier competition, including a combined 11-6 score against the Stars and Wild, and 17-8 against the Devils and Lightning.
18. St. Louis Blues (10-9-2, -2. PR: 22)
The Blues have to be cognizant of workload for a young goalie in Joel Hofer who’s continuing to get better, but is Jordan Binnington (.843 SP, 4.56 GAA) even playable right now?
19. Anaheim Ducks (11-10-1, even. PR: 17)
Cutter Gauthier is scoring on every goalie, but the irony is that everyone else is scoring on the Ducks' goalies.
20. Utah Mammoth (10-9-3, -5. PR: 11)
Are the Mammoth maybe kicking themselves a little bit for not acquiring Hellebuyck? They're 0-3-3, and if it's not mediocre goaltending, it's their inconsistent offense.
21. Seattle Kraken (9-8-1, -7. PR: 19)
After a strong 7-3-1 start, the Kraken are headed to the depths again going 2-5-0 over the past three weeks. Scoring is once again a problem, failing to bury more than three goals in six of those seven games.
22. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4, -16. PR: 15)
The Sabres have lost five straight and they've been varying shades of ugly, from blowout losses (8-3 against the Lightning) to losing games to bad teams (Blackhawks, Flyers). Worse news? According to Tankathon.com, the Sabres have the hardest schedule remaining.
23. Calgary Flames (10-11-1, -20. PR: 24)
It feels like the Flames are slowly becoming everyone's favorite losers – not a good team but one that everyone seems to be cheering for with great post-game interviews from Devin Cooley, a healthy recovery for one of its greatest icons in Jarome Iginla, and a desire to give the Saddledome one last big send-off.
24. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-2, -9. PR: 27)
Only two regulation wins (!) since Sept. 30 but becoming increasingly clear that Kyle Dubas must do the inevitable – tear it down and think about life post-Crosby.
25. Philadelphia Flyers (7-11-6, -23. PR: 29)
When Jamie Drysdale is your leading scorer from the blueline, and your top two goal-scorers on the back end are Travis Sanheim and Denver Barkey, it's a problem. The Flyers are much-improved after a disastrous October, but still barely .500 for a team with playoff aspirations.
26. San Jose Sharks (10-12-2, -21. PR: 30)
The Sharks are such an inconsistent team and it makes them tough to gauge. Take away their shootout wins, however, and it paints a pretty dire picture with one win in their past 10 games.
27. Detroit Red Wings (8-10-3, -7. PR: 26)
The Red Wings got their revenge against the Lightning to stop a five-game losing streak, but for the fifth time in six games could not score more than two goals. Only Lucas Raymond has scored more than two goals in November while Alex DeBrincat and Viktor Arvidsson have combined for only one.
28. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-13-2, -10. PR: 23)
With an old, fragile defense and a starting goalie with an expensive contract clearly on the wrong side of 30, what did the Maple Leafs really expect? Auston Matthews is having a very strong season, and despite being one season from free agency, has not been involved in any trade rumors or requests during this historic losing streak.
In the current environment, it feels commendable.
thehockeynews.com'What's He Supposed To Do?': Maple Leafs Continue To Support A Confident Sergei Bobrovsky Following His Sixth Straight LossThe Toronto Maple Leafs' horrid stretch continues, and the same can be said about goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who lost his sixth straight game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
29. Los Angeles Kings (6-11-2, -11. PR: 28)
A 3-0 win against Bruins stopped the four-game skid, but it was also the second time this season the Kings have gone on an extended losing streak. The return of Kevin Fiala should help take the burden off Artemi Panarin, who’s trying to carry this offense himself.
30. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-0, -17. PR: 25)
Scoring is once again a huge problem with a league-leading eight games – 42 percent of their total games – where they’ve managed to score only one goal in regulation.
31. Vancouver Canucks (5-17-1, -34. PR: 32)
They’re not last!
32. Chicago Blackhawks (6-13-2, -34. PR: 31)
Connor Bedard’s injury looked almost identical to the previous one. At some point, the Blackhawks have to be realistic and consider this season a write-off. Keep Bedard off the ice until he’s 100 percent healthy, and maybe even play him as a right winger for a period of time so he doesn’t risk any future injuries taking draws. It’s starting to become a worrisome pattern.
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