Reports Link Mike Babcock To Edmonton Oilers' Coach Opening

Multiple reports have discussed the possibility of Mike Babcock coaching the Edmonton Oilers more than three years after resigning from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Edmonton Oilers have discussed the possibility of hiring longtime NHL coach Mike Babcock, according to multiple reports.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported Monday the Oilers are consulting with the NHL Players' Association to see if there are objections that need to be resolved before potentially hiring Babcock. The NHLPA declined to comment on the report to Dreger.
Babcock, 63, resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in September 2023 after less than three months in the role. The NHLPA investigated Babcock after the Spittin' Chiclets Podcast alleged he asked players to share personal photos from their phones.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Babcock has spoken directly with Oilers owner Daryl Katz and with some members of their leadership group. The Oilers are searching for a new coach after firing Kris Knoblauch in May.
Friedman wrote that whatever happened in the talks with those members was enough to eliminate any potential objection, but the NHL would have to sign off on the hire.
TSN's Pierre LeBrun said he would not be surprised if former Ottawa Senators coach and Los Angeles Kings interim coach D.J. Smith wound up on the Oilers' coaching staff if Babcock is hired. Smith was on Babcock's staff with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-16 to 2018-19.
As a coach, Babcock has won the Stanley Cup, two Olympic gold medals, World Championship gold, world juniors gold and the World Cup of Hockey.
He is the only bench boss to be in the Triple Gold Club for winning Olympic gold, Worlds gold and the Stanley Cup.
Babcock ranks 17th in most games coached (1,301), 12th in most regular-season wins (700) and 13th in most wins in the regular season in playoffs (790). He's coached games for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Detroit Red Wings and Maple Leafs.
That said, Babcock has not coached a regular-season game in the NHL since Nov. 19, 2019, before the Maple Leafs replaced him with Sheldon Keefe.
On May 20, Dreger said he asked Babcock about the idea of coaching again and initial speculation linking him to the Oilers. Babcock said he's retired and loving it.
If Monday's reports are any indication, Babcock coming out of retirement is under consideration.
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