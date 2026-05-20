Mike Babcock Sets Record Straight On Those Linking Him To The Oilers

For an Oilers team built around superstars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, bringing in a figure like Babcock would come with considerable risk. He's been called a "bully" and a coach with too many "old school" ways of doing things and treating players. There is a difference between demanding a lot out of the stars and coming in knowing that McDavid and Draisaitl would just tune him out as soon as he pulled one of his old stunts.