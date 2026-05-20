Mike Babcock Sets Record Straight On Those Linking Him To The Oilers

The veteran coach addresses rumors of a potential return to the NHL, silencing speculation about joining Edmonton’s high-stakes search for a new leader to guide their superstars.
As the Edmonton Oilers continue their search for a new head coach, a surprising and polarizing name briefly entered the conversation: Mike Babcock.
With the organization waiting on clarity surrounding Bruce Cassidy in Vegas, speculation has opened the door for a wide range of candidates—some more controversial than others.
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The idea gained traction during a recent edition of Oilers Now, when host Bob Stauffer and former NHL executive Brian Lawton discussed whether Babcock could be a fit following Edmonton’s decision to move on from Kris Knoblauch. Lawton suggested it wasn’t out of the question, pointing to GM Stan Bowman as someone familiar with second chances.
Babcock’s résumé is equally polarizing as it is undeniably impressive. A Stanley Cup winner in 2008 with Detroit and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada, he was one of the best coaches of his era. However, his legacy is complicated by well-documented issues during his stops in Toronto and Columbus, including allegations of inappropriate conduct with players.
If the Oilers were looking at him, the blowback would have been fierce.
Ultimately, the speculation was short-lived. TSN insider Darren Dreger reached out directly to Babcock, who shut down the idea quickly, stating he is retired and “Dregs, I’m retired. Loving it”.
For an Oilers team built around superstars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, bringing in a figure like Babcock would come with considerable risk. He's been called a "bully" and a coach with too many "old school" ways of doing things and treating players. There is a difference between demanding a lot out of the stars and coming in knowing that McDavid and Draisaitl would just tune him out as soon as he pulled one of his old stunts.
At the end of the day, all of this highlights just how wide-ranging Edmonton’s coaching search has become. With names like Bruce Cassidy, Craig Berube, and Peter Laviolette also in the mix, the Oilers are rumored to be exploring every possible avenue as they look to make the right choice behind the bench.
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