Reports: Sam Bennett Replaces Anthony Cirelli On Canada's Olympic Team

Cirelli left Sunday's Stadium Series game early with an injury. Earlier on Tuesday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Cirelli wouldn't play the Bolts' final two games before the Olympic break but there's still time for decisions on whether he and fellow injured center Brayden Point could play for Canada at the Olympics.
While there's no update on Point's status, Cirelli is now out.
Bennett, 29, has 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 55 games this season. After the Dec. 31 Olympic roster submission deadline, he's put up six goals and 13 points in 16 games.
Other Canadian centers who could have replaced Cirelli include Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets and Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars.
With Bennett playing a depth, checking role at the 4 Nations tournament and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, he becomes Canada's first injury replacement.
Canada's men's squad kicks off its Olympic campaign on Feb. 12 at 10:40 a.m. ET versus Czechia.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.