Reports: Sam Bennett Replaces Anthony Cirelli On Canada's Olympic Team

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett replaces injured Tampa Bay lightning center Anthony Cirelli on Team Canada at the Olympics, according to multiple reports.

Sam Bennett is heading to the 2026 Olympics after all.

The Florida Panthers center replaces Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday.

Cirelli left Sunday's Stadium Series game early with an injury. Earlier on Tuesday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Cirelli wouldn't play the Bolts' final two games before the Olympic break but there's still time for decisions on whether he and fellow injured center Brayden Point could play for Canada at the Olympics.

While there's no update on Point's status, Cirelli is now out.

Bennett, 29, has 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 55 games this season. After the Dec. 31 Olympic roster submission deadline, he's put up six goals and 13 points in 16 games.

Bennett exited Monday's game with an upper-body injury, and Panthers coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on him post-game. TSN's Darren Dreger reported Bennett's injury is nothing serious.

Bennett and Cirelli played on Team Canada at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off. Bennett had one goal in three games, while Cirelli had zero points in four games.

In 49 games this season, Cirelli has 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points.

The Hockey News has boots on the ground in Milan for the 2026 Olympics. Follow all our coverage throughout the men's and women's hockey tournaments.
Other Canadian centers who could have replaced Cirelli include Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets and Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars.

With Bennett playing a depth, checking role at the 4 Nations tournament and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, he becomes Canada's first injury replacement.

Canada's men's squad kicks off its Olympic campaign on Feb. 12 at 10:40 a.m. ET versus Czechia.

