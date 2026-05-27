Sagueneens' Jordan Tourigny Suspended For Rest Of Memorial Cup

The Chicoutimi Sagueneens will be without Jordan Tourigny for the rest of the Memorial Cup after he stomped on Christian Humphreys of the Kitchener Rangers.
Chicoutimi Sagueneens defenseman Jordan Tourigny is suspended for the rest of the Memorial Cup.
Tourigny stomped on the side of the skate of Kitchener Rangers winger Christian Humphreys three times late in Tuesday's game. After initially being called a five-minute major, the referees reviewed the incident and changed the call to a match penalty. Humphreys left the game and did not return.
The NHL, which handles all discipline matters and officiating assignments at the Memorial Cup, recommended Tourigny be suspended for the rest of the tournament. The Memorial Cup games committee and CHL executive council accepted the recommendation.
Kitchener won the game 3-2 and qualified for the Memorial Cup final. Humphreys continues to be evaluated, according to Josh Brown of the Waterloo Region Record.
Chicoutimi will play next in either a tiebreaker game or the semifinal, depending on what happens in the final round-robin contest between the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday.
Tourigny's CHL Career Ends
Tourigny, 21, is in his final season of CHL eligibility and is committed to Northeastern University of the NCAA for the 2026-27 campaign.
He played parts of five seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes, winning the QMJHL playoffs with them in 2021-22 and becoming the captain last season.
This year, Chicoutimi acquired Tourigny from Shawinigan mid-season. Tourigny then recorded 32 points in 29 games with the Sagueneens to finish the regular season and added eight goals and 16 points in 20 playoff games.
Tourigny's suspension means his CHL playing career ends at 320 games played, with 46 goals and 162 assists for 208 points, as well as 46 points in 61 playoff games.
After Tuesday's game, Rangers coach Jussi Ahokas told reporters the stomp had nothing to do with playing tough, physical hockey.
"Well, that's a cowardice play stomping with the skate," Ahokas said. "That's not tough hockey, that's coward hockey, that's not in our values."
"Jordan Tourigny made a regrettable play in the third period, one he deeply regrets," the league said. "However, the hate, threats, and violent messages being directed at him on social media have absolutely no place in our game or in our community. Our players are young athletes between the ages of 16 and 20. They deserve respect and support, even in difficult moments. Hockey is a game. Please treat these players with dignity."
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