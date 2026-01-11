Say What? 'I Am So Happy To Do This In A Red Wings Uniform' And More NHL Quotes From This Week

Every week in the NHL delivers goals, chaos, and occasionally, absolute gems on the microphone. Our “Say What?” series features some standout quotes from players, coaches, and executives around the league.
Here are the lines that made us stop scrolling and say… what?
Brady Tkachuk was not happy with a rumor about the Ottawa Senators, which he and GM Steve Staios said was completely untrue.
"When it gets into family, it's pretty f------g bull----. I don't think anybody's pretty happy about a narrative being spread like that. I think it's OK for people to critique our on-ice performance, but when it gets into family, it’s pretty f-----g bull----."
"Our organization was extremely disappointed to read the completely fabricated and false stories that are spreading around social media about our hockey club. Linus (Ullmark) is away from our team for personal reasons, and he has the entire organization's support.
We ask that people respect his privacy, but clearly that request was not heard by the lowest forms of trolls and sick people who scour the internet. We are disgusted that outside forces are attempting to disrupt our hockey club. This statement will put an end to the ridiculous speculation that has spread online."
Patrick Kane scored his 500th NHL goal this past week and was quite emotional as he spoke with the media and addressed his Detroit Red Wings teammates. Kane also brought his son on during one of the interviews. Trick (his son) said he wants his dad to score 600 goals AND not retire until he's 75...
"Obviously, I had a first act to my career with a different team, but I am so happy to do this in a Red Wings uniform," he said in a video released by the team.
Rumors popped up this weekend about Dougie Hamilton's future with the New Jersey Devils. After being made a healthy scratch, there's talk of a trade, with the San Jose Sharks listed as interested this past summer. Both Hamilton's agent, JP Barry, and GM Tom Fitzgerald commented on Hamilton's situation.
Agent J.P. Barry: "Dougie was informed today that he will not be playing now that Kovacevic is back in the lineup. In our view, this decision is all about business rather than his game right now."
GM Tom Fitzgerald also commented to TSN's Pierre LeBrun: "This is simply Dougie being the odd-man out with where our right side is, fully healthy for the first time all year. This is business. Business of our lineup."
