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Scheifele Remains Confident In Jets With Or Without Hellebuyck: 'I Still Believe In This Team'

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Adam Proteau
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Sep 16, 2026 9:01 PM

The Winnipeg Jets are in a sticky situation due to star goalie Connor Hellebuyck's public trade demand. However, in an interview with The Hockey News' Michael Traikos, Jets star Mark Scheifele made it clear – he loves Winnipeg, and he wants to be there for the long haul.

The Winnipeg Jets had a sub-par season and things only got worse when superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck went public with his trade request.

Another Jets star, veteran center Mark Scheifele, still believes in Winnipeg's roster, but has also chosen to support Hellebuyck's decision on a personal level.

Speaking to The Hockey News' Michael Traikos at the NHL Player Media tour, Scheifele was generous to Hellebuyck while also reiterating the reasons he himself has chosen to remain a Jet.

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"At the end of the day, everyone’s business is their own business – that’s kind of the way I look at it,” Scheifele said. "Over a career, you go through guys waiting for contracts and all that stuff. So it’s nothing new, but it’s more just trying to focus on myself as much as possible.

"And then be there as a friend for not just (Hellebuyck), but all the guys. That is kind of your duty as a guy on a team. So my focus is more just on myself and what I can do better to help the Winnipeg Jets win, and then be there as a friend for Connor."

That said, Scheifele made it crystal clear that he’s going nowhere, and that he has big expectations for the Jets heading into 2026-27.

"I still believe in this team," Scheifele said. “I think this summer we got younger and faster and picked up some good pieces. And I’m very lucky. I get to play with guys like Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey and Gabe Vilardi. I get to play with some really, really talented hockey players. So I believe in this group and I'm excited for the future."

Connor Hellebuyck just put out a statement saying he has requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets. What does that mean for his team and his career going forward?
thehockeynews.comWhat's Next For Hellebuyck And Jets After Trade Request Becomes Public?Connor Hellebuyck just put out a statement saying he has requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets. What does that mean for his team and his career going forward?

Ideally, Scheifele would want to see Hellebuyck stay in Winnipeg for his entire career. But after the netminder came out recently to reiterate his trade demand, Scheifele said he intends to be there for Hellebuyck on a human level.

"Obviously we want Connor to be our goalie," Scheifele said. "But at the end of the day, that’s the nature of the beast. But I love our group. I don’t feel left at the altar at all, because everyone's decision is their own."

While Jets fans may be stung by Hellebuyck pulling the chute on the Winnipeg market, you're not going to see Scheifele running down the city and their fans. To the contrary, as a matter of fact.

Scheifele couldn’t have been more effusive in his praise for Jets fans, and they should take solace in the fact that he wants to be part of the championship solution for the franchise.

"A Canadian kid playing in a Canadian market is such a special thing," said Scheifele, a Kitchener, Ont. native. "I’ve been embraced in that community so well and that’s been so special to me. The organization treats us amazing. I have friends that will be friends for a lifetime that have come in and out of Winnipeg or are still there. I have a lot of friends that are outside of hockey.

"Honestly, I’ve loved it there."

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