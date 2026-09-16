Scheifele Remains Confident In Jets With Or Without Hellebuyck: 'I Still Believe In This Team'

Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images
Sep 16, 2026 9:01 PM
The Winnipeg Jets are in a sticky situation due to star goalie Connor Hellebuyck's public trade demand. However, in an interview with The Hockey News' Michael Traikos, Jets star Mark Scheifele made it clear – he loves Winnipeg, and he wants to be there for the long haul.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy