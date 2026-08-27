What's Next For Hellebuyck And Jets After Trade Request Becomes Public?
Connor Hellebuyck just put out a statement saying he has requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets. What does that mean for his team and his career going forward?
Rumors that had been circulating throughout the NHL off-season became official Thursday afternoon when Connor Hellebuyck released a public statement confirming what Winnipeg Jets fans have been dreading all summer.
He privately asked for a trade, and since a move has not been forthcoming, he is now making the private public.
In a statement released by agent Ray Petkau on X, Hellebuyck said, "I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options. With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request.
"My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family. I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career and hope a resolution can be reached soon."
You didn't have to have your ear even particularly close to the ground to hear these rumblings, but as August winds down, it was clear the situation was becoming untenable. Just last week, one local reporter even said-without-saying that Hellebuyck was willing to sit out training camp.
How Did We Get Here?
So we've reached the beginning of the end for the decade-long relationship between the best goalie of his generation and a team that repeatedly failed to live up to even modest expectations.
You can put some of those failures on Hellebuyck's playoff performances, the last three of which have been awful, but issues of roster construction exacerbated by the unique difficulties of the Winnipeg market certainly play as big a role.
In reality, Winnipeg was only ever competitive for anything of note when Hellebuyck was turning in award-worthy performances. He won three Vezinas and took home the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP of the 2024-25 season. But the Jets only made the playoffs once in his 11-year career without him delivering a world-class season (2018-19, when he was "only" a .913 goalie in 63 appearances).
Which is the whole problem for the Jets, and what likely led to this trade request. The Olympics gave Hellebuyck an enticing taste of what it's like to have a good team in front of him and winning an important tournament.
He, rightly, saw his time with Winnipeg as an ever-darkening trudge toward the end of his career with little hope of meaningfully competing for a Stanley Cup that would further cement his Hall-of-Fame legacy.
While Hellebuyck, who's signed for four more years, seemingly doesn't have much leverage to request a trade, the fact that the Jets reportedly got pretty far down the road on a swap with the Buffalo Sabres at the draft says they were willing to accommodate at one point.
This kind of public pressure, we can guess, is meant to make the situation untenable. Regardless of whether they allow him to show up to camp — which, again, he may or may not do — it's all anyone is going to talk about. Maybe it was already headed in that direction, but now it's on the express train.
Whether it takes a day, a week, or a month, it feels as though Hellebuyck has played his last game as a Jet. That also means the team's window to even be playoff-competitive is closed. They needed Hellebuyck to be elite to make the playoffs most years, so without him, it feels like a wrap on this era of Jets hockey.
Where Will Hellebuyck End Up?
Reports in the past have indicated that he would prefer to go to an already-competitive American team. While that might leave you feeling like there are plenty of potential destinations, the reality is that finding a team in the United States that is A) already pretty good, and B) in need of a goalie, becomes pretty tricky.
Buffalo is an obvious choice, and not just because they almost consummated such a deal a few months ago. If they couldn't come to an agreement when the Sabres were reportedly willing to turn over the No. 4 pick in this past draft, what they have to offer now might be less enticing.
The same may be true for the Carolina Hurricanes, where the goalies for now are Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov. The Hurricanes currently have the cap space to take on Hellebuyck's $8.5 million cap hit right now, and if you're talking about "competitive teams," how does the reigning Stanley Cup winner sound?
The question is whether the Hurricanes have something that could entice Winnipeg to choose them as a trade partner. Without Hellebuyck saying Carolina is the only place he will play, why help out the champs by giving them a world-class goalie whose current contract basically fits their competitive window exactly?
There aren't many other American franchises that are in win-now mode or would be considered Cup contenders that would are in dire need of a No. 1 goaltender. Teams like Tampa Bay, Boston, Minnesota, Colorado and Dallas all have stability in the crease through either a top-tier starter or a formidable tandem
The Vegas Golden Knights present an interesting fit, as their situation between the pipes is far from secure. However, it would be fairly messy for them to get out of their current situation both financially and in terms of assets they could give up.
Hellebuyck could do the Brady Tkachuk thing and say, "It's Vegas or nowhere," but who knows? None of these issues have ever stopped the Golden Knights before.
So, if we're really handicapping it, the best guesses for his destination feel like they would be something along the lines of: Carolina, Buffalo, Vegas, the always-hungry Florida Panthers, and potentially even the San Jose Sharks as a team on the rise.
Alternatively, Winnipeg could theoretically keep him around for a little while longer. But they have to be honest with themselves about what this means, and just move on. It's what's best for all involved.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.