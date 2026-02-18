Screen Shots: Finland's Rollercoaster Olympics, Too Many Men Vs. Canada, Gold Medal Game Start Time

This is something we've advocated for multiple times, but there's a reason why – if you've got an official literally overlooking the play on the ice, you increase the chances a call doesn't get missed. And while there's no system that guarantees that every call that needs to be made gets made, you can't convince us there's no real value to either the International Ice Hockey Federation or the NHL making that change. It's like refereeing insurance without bogging down the game with more reviews.