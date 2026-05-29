Screen Shots: Remembering Claude Lemieux, Plus Predicting Next Year's Metro Playoff Teams
Adam Proteau discusses the tragic loss of legend Claude Lemieux. Meanwhile, Columbus netminder Jet Greaves is cementing his status as a rising star – and which Metropolitan Division teams will be playoff teams next season?
As the NHL's 2025-26 Stanley Cup playoffs near the final, there's a lot going on in the hockey world.
We're breaking down a few of those hockey stories in this latest edition of Screen Shots.
Unfortunately, we're starting off today with a terrible loss for the hockey world.
Mental health is a regular topic of discussion, not just in these stories, but in the world at large. And when we lose someone prominent and successful in the hockey world, that only goes to show that no group of people is immune to being hurt by mental health issues.
On that somber note, let's get to it.
The death of legendary winger and playoff performer Claude Lemieux leaves a huge hole in the communities that were part of his on-and-off-ice journey – be it with the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche or with his post-playing-career as an NHL agent.
I got to be around Lemieux for a short span of time when we both appeared on TSN debate-and-discussion show Off The Record earlier this century.
As someone who won a Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, Lemieux could've big-time'd me and spoken down to me. Instead, he was humble and gracious and willing to speak his mind. That's something you don't forget as a hockey writer and a hockey fan.
If he were playing today, you know Lemieux would be one of the most hotly pursued players on the planet – playing probably for a team like the Vegas Golden Knights. As someone who was willing to do anything to win, Lemieux would've thrived in any post-season and any era.
That said, Lemieux's reported suicide should send a message across the hockey world.
If someone who was about as accomplished as anyone could be as an on-ice force could take their own life, anyone could.
If you're reading this and you need help, know that there are people out there who want to help.
If you're in Canada or the United States, you can dial 9-8-8 to speak to the Suicide Crisis Helpline. Please reach out and speak to someone who wants to see you happy.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves has had a stellar showing for Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
On Thursday, in the quarterfinal game against the United States, Greaves turned aside all 34 shots as the Canadians beat the U.S. 4-0.
The win was Greaves' sixth of the World Championship.
Although the 25-year-old was unable to carry the Blue Jackets to a playoff appearance, he's clearly Columbus' starter for the foreseeable future. Based on the stats of his tandem mate in Columbus, Graves is earning workhorse-type numbers.
After Greaves appeared in a career-high 55 regular-season games this year – up from just 11 in 2024-25 – it's obvious he needs to get at least that much action in 2026-27. There's no going back to the Elvis Merzlikins era, even if this coming year is Merzlikins' final season under contract.
Merzlikins had an .883 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average this season. Greaves, meanwhile, had a .908 SP and 2.60 GAA.
This is Greaves' team now, and the pressure will be on him to lead Columbus into the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.
Greaves is an RFA with arbitration rights this summer, and he'll get a very healthy raise on the $812,500 he earned in 2025-26.
The Blue Jackets have $32.3 million in salary cap space, so they can definitely afford to pay Greaves like the No. 1 goalie he now is.
Greaves has emerged as the difference-maker the Jackets hoped he'd be when they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022. And he's showing with Team Canada he can contribute meaningfully on an international stage.
Blue Jackets fans desperately want a winner in net, and it sure looks like they've got one in Greaves.
Speaking of the Blue Jackets, they'll be competing next season in a far more competitive Metropolitan Division, and it's intriguing to try to project which teams will make the playoffs.
The Carolina Hurricanes are an obvious lock to be a playoff team once again in 2026-27, but after that, there are strengths for virtually every other Metro team – and questions for every other Metro team.
The Devils, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals all expect to make the playoffs as well. The New York Rangers are retooling but will look to rebound with a strong year.
So, which of these teams will be on the outside of the playoff picture looking in?
Of course, a lot depends on the off-seasons for these teams. But if we had to harbor an early guess, we'd pick the Flyers, Isles and Capitals as the top three in the Metro. The Penguins and Blue Jackets could give them a run for their money, but the Rangers are probably destined to miss the playoffs for the third straight year.
In any case, the Metro is going to be considerably more difficult next season, and there's no question there could be surprises in store. But some teams will once again be very disappointed at this time next year.
In the parity-filled NHL, that's now just a fact of life, year in and year out.
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