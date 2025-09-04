Seattle Kraken Go Deep As The Latest NHL Team To Unveil A New Jersey

The Seattle Kraken dove deep with their first-ever third jersey.

The Kraken unveiled the new "all-black" uniform, which will be worn for 11 home games between November and April.

The standout features of this new kit include a "stealth mode" crest, a glow-in-the-dark look and sonar sleeves.

Seattle took its primary logo and gave it a tonal black-on-black look while keeping the red eye. The team compared the logo to "a predator lying in wait."

An "ice blue" outline of the logo glows in the dark. The glow-in-the-dark look isn't an NHL first, as the Vegas Golden Knights pulled it off with their reverse retro jerseys in 2022-23.

But as with most of their branding, the Kraken tied it to their regional history. They commemorated the bioluminescence found in the waters of the Pacific Northwest — a natural phenomenon that typically occurs during the summer, when saltwater algae produce a blue glow after being disturbed.

The striped sleeves depict sonar pings, which are brief pulses of sound that echo through the water and are used to detect objects underneath. Those pings appear again on the socks.

Rounding out the uniform are matte-black helmets and the glow-in-the-dark Muckleshoot Indian Tribe patch.

This is the Kraken's first dedicated third jersey, but it's not the first time they've worn something else than their primary uniforms.

In 2023-24, the Kraken created a uniform inspired by the 1917 Seattle Metropolitans for the 2024 Winter Classic and select home games afterward.

Before that, Seattle took part in the NHL's second Reverse Retro season, where the league and Adidas took a uniform from the city's history and made a new spin of it. The Kraken used the striped look of the old Pacific Coast League's Seattle Ironmen.

The reveal comes one day after the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators unveiled new jerseys.

Carolina revealed its new road uniform, which includes a two-tone version of its primary logo and a new college-style shoulder patch of its mascot, Stormy. It replaces their away jersey with the "CANES" diagonal wordmark.

The Senators, meanwhile, unveiled their first third jersey outside of the Reverse Retro initiative since 2020, when they last used their 2017 NHL 100 Classic uniform as an alternate. The primary logo and sleeves get a new textured look, and a new Ottawa wordmark appears on the back.

