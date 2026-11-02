Shane Wright Gets Much Needed Fresh Start With Kraken Trade To Predators

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026 10:26 PM
During his time with the Seattle Kraken, Shane Wright never lived up to the expectations that come with being the fourth-overall pick. Now with a trade to the Nashville Predators, the 22-year-old has the opportunity to capitalize on a fresh start and redefine his career.
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