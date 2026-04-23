Should Colton Parayko Regret Declining A Trade To The Buffalo Sabres?

Now, we’re not here to be mind-readers. Parayko could have valid reasons not to go to Buffalo. He negotiated a no-trade clause in his contract, and he had every right to exercise it. However, part of the fun of pro sports is that it can be a giant game of ‘what-ifs,’ and it’s not unreasonable to explore what a player like Parayko could’ve done for an up-and-coming Sabres team.