Should Colton Parayko Regret Declining A Trade To The Buffalo Sabres?

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko reportedly rejected a trade to the Buffalo Sabres at this year's trade deadline. But with the Blues being closer to a rebuild than a Stanley Cup front-runner, should Parayko have regrets about vetoing a deal to Buffalo?
At this year’s NHL trade deadline, St. Louis Blues veteran defenseman Colton Parakyo vetoed a trade to the Buffalo Sabres. Right now, it’s clear that Parayko missed out on a terrific opportunity.
Indeed, there’s every reason why Parayko could and should be having second thoughts about not accepting a trade to the Sabres. Buffalo has earned a split of their first two Stanley Cup playoff games against the Boston Bruins, and the KeyBank Center has been a madhouse of delight. All those years of waiting for a playoff team have resulted in pent-up pure joy now that Sabres fans have a proper team to root for.
Compare that situation to St. Louis’ current predicament, and you’ll see why Parayko should’ve been willing to be dealt to the Sabres. The Blues did not make the playoffs this season, and they’re closer to a full rebuild than they are to being a Cup front-runner.
And who knows – Parayko just might have been the final piece of a championship puzzle for Buffalo. There are NHL players out there who would’ve jumped at the opportunity to join a Sabres team that has a legitimate shot at running the table in the Eastern Conference and getting to the Cup final for the first time since 1998-99. That’s why Parayko should have second thoughts about passing on Buffalo.
Now, we’re not here to be mind-readers. Parayko could have valid reasons not to go to Buffalo. He negotiated a no-trade clause in his contract, and he had every right to exercise it. However, part of the fun of pro sports is that it can be a giant game of ‘what-ifs,’ and it’s not unreasonable to explore what a player like Parayko could’ve done for an up-and-coming Sabres team.
Although the Sabres went in another direction after Parayko’s reported rejection – acquiring defenders Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley from the Winnipeg Jets, with Parayko on board – Buffalo would’ve had by far the East’s best defense corps and one of the best groups of blueliners in the entire league.
The trade made a lot of sense for the Sabres, and they would’ve sent a strong package to help the Blues speed their rebuild. Both sides would have benefited from the move.
Instead, Parayko finished his season without playoff hockey, and he’ll have the whole summer to think about staying in St. Louis.
Incoming Blues GM Alex Steen is likely going to talk to his whole Blues team about his future plans for the organization. There have been rumors that St. Louis will listen to trade offers for star forwards Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas sooner rather than later. So there’s a chance that St. Louis is going to be in a rebuilding position for at least the next couple of years.
Is that really something that Parayko wants to be part of?
This is why Parayko needs to work with Steen to figure out where he’s the best fit and accept a trade. He has a full no-move clause for the next two seasons, and after that, his contract switches to a partial no-move clause that allows him to reject a trade to 15 teams of his choosing. Thus, it’s unlikely Parayko will finish the full four years remaining on his contract in St. Louis.
But it’s undeniable that Parayko could’ve been part of something special in Buffalo. The Sabres were right to target him, and though he was within his rights to say no to them, Parayko may eventually look back on this part of his NHL career and wonder what might have been had he been more open to a trade to Buffalo.
Players negotiate no-trade clauses for different reasons. But it’s still within reason to project what the Sabres would’ve been able to achieve with Parayko on their side.
One day down the road, Parayko may feel like there was a lost opportunity with Buffalo. Though hindsight is 20/20, Sabres fans will probably have hard feelings that he didn’t want to be part of a Cup contender in Buffalo.
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