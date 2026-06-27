Sibling Refinery: Penguins Select The Ruck Twins In 2026 NHL Draft

There are, of course, ways to distinguish Markus (the eight-minute elder, by the way) and Liam. They are what is referred to as mirror twins. They share physical characteristics but differ in some traits – for example, their handedness. Liam shoots right; Markus is a lefty. It also bears out in their profiles as players. Liam is the sharpshooter of the two, while Markus more often plays the role of setup man. But ask both, and you’ll get the same answer: those small details are about all that sets them apart. From interests and hobbies on down through personality, Markus and Liam are stereotypical twins.