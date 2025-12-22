Sidney Crosby Passes Mario Lemieux For Most Points In Pittsburgh Penguins History

Sidney Crosby broke Mario Lemieux's nearly 37-year-old record for most points in Pittsburgh Penguins history.

With a goal and assist on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens, Crosby passed Lemieux's 1,723 points with the Penguins and now sits at 1,724.

Crosby had the opportunity to tie the record with a point in the Penguins' last two games but was held off the scoresheet in shutout losses against the Ottawa Senators and the Canadiens. But in the second game of a home-and-home series with Montreal, Crosby got the job done.

The 38-year-old has been breaking the Peguins' records left and right over the last couple of seasons. But now, not only has no other Penguins player played more games for the team, but no player has more points than the 21-year veteran.

Crosby scored in typical 'Sid the Kid' fashion, deflecting a slap pass from Erik Karlsson in the high slot into the top corner for his 20th goal of the season. The goal tied the game in the first period and occurred just 27 seconds after Montreal's Oliver Kapanen opened the scoring.

Less than five minutes later, Crosby assisted on a power-play goal by Rickard Rakell to take a 2-1 lead. That was Crosby's 602nd power-play point, bringing him 99 back of Lemieux's 701.

It's only fitting that Crosby broke Lemieux's record against the Canadiens. Lemieux was born in Montreal, and Crosby, a native of Nova Scotia, grew up a Habs fan.

Lemieux was very influential in the early parts of Crosby's career. Lemieux captained the Penguins when Crosby was drafted in 2005 and allowed him to live in his house during his rookie season. Additionally, Crosby replaced Lemieux as the Penguins' captain shortly after Lemieux retired.

Crosby and Lemieux aren't just the two greatest Penguins of all-time, but they are two of the greatest players to ever play the game of hockey.

Crosby now took over Lemieux's No. 8 spot on the all-time leading scorers in NHL history. Next up on the list is Steve Yzerman, who has 1,755 points, at No. 7.

