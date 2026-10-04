Simon Edvinsson Reportedly Seeking A Trade Amid Contract Stalemate; Red Wings Still Prioritizing Re-Signing Him

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2026 2:06 PM
During Sportsnet's Saturday Night Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that due to frustrations about his contract situation, Simon Edvinsson now prefers a trade. Despite that, the team has made it clear around the NHL that they are still prioritizing re-signing him.
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