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Simon Edvinsson Reportedly Seeking A Trade Amid Contract Stalemate; Red Wings Still Prioritizing Re-Signing Him

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Andre Leal
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Oct 4, 2026 2:06 PM

During Sportsnet's Saturday Night Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that due to frustrations about his contract situation, Simon Edvinsson now prefers a trade. Despite that, the team has made it clear around the NHL that they are still prioritizing re-signing him.

The Detroit Red Wings, going through a tough stretch as a franchise, continue to face challenging situations and difficult decisions.

During Sportsnet's 'Saturday Headlines' with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, it was reported that Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson prefers to be traded from the team.

Edvinsson, 23, is still awaiting a new contract and cannot play for Detroit under the circumstances. His three-year entry-level contract expired following last season, and he requires a new deal to play in the NHL this season and beyond.

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In the off-season, the Red Wings endured major moments. One was captain Dylan Larkin's trade request, and the other was Steve Yzerman stepping down as GM after holding the role since 2019-20 and seeing no playoff appearances.

With all that going on, Edvinsson’s contract situation seemed overshadowed by other drama. This included the lack of execution in hiring a new GM, with the franchise naming Shawn Horcoff as interim GM, who previously held the title of assistant GM of the Red Wings since 2021-22, leaving Edvinsson without a contract and now skating in Sweden with the SHL's Frolunda.

Now, the organization's lack of urgency could cost them a cornerstone defenseman.

"Apparently, his frustration with the entire situation has led him to indicate that he would prefer a trade," Friedman reported on Saturday's broadcast. "The Red Wings have made it clear to other teams that their priority is still to sign him. That is their No. 1 goal."

The Edmonton Oilers' sloppy goaltending in their first two games has one pundit wondering if they might make a play for Winnipeg Jets holdout Connor Hellebuyck. Meanwhile, teams are looking into the availability of Detroit Red Wings free-agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
thehockeynews.comNHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Connor Hellebuyck And Simon EdvinssonThe Edmonton Oilers' sloppy goaltending in their first two games has one pundit wondering if they might make a play for Winnipeg Jets holdout Connor Hellebuyck. Meanwhile, teams are looking into the availability of Detroit Red Wings free-agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

With the chance of losing Larkin, and now potentially Edvinsson, the Red Wings are headed in a clear direction, and it's not positive.

Their franchise is already highlighted by the longest active Stanley Cup playoff drought of 10 seasons, and signs indicate going through another rebuild.

Edvinsson has two full NHL seasons under his belt. The 6-foot-6 D-man has played 78 and 72 games in the past two seasons, respectively, averaging 21:43 of ice time per game. He's an important member of Detroit's back end and a factor in making the team competitive.

Last year, he scored nine goals and 25 points with a plus-12 rating and was also a key part of Moritz Seider's success as his defensive partner. The two could've been paired for several years given their age, skill, and qualities, but this reported situation throws a wrench into the Red Wings' future, raising more questions than the many that already existed.

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